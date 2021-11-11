CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veterans Day Programming, Return of ‘The Game,’ ‘Station-Grey’s’ Crossover, Gruesome ‘Ragdoll’

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
To mark Veterans Day, CBS’ United States of Al airs an episode...

EW.com

What to Watch on Thursday: Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy stage another explosive crossover

Get ready to see Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale in a whole new light. She stars in this six-episode drama based on the novel by Daniel Cole as a "fish-out-of-water" American detective constable Lake Edmunds who gets assigned to work a gruesome case in London where six murder victims have been dismembered and sewn into one grotesque body nicknamed "the Ragdoll." Teamed up with disgraced detective Nathan Rose (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) and newly-promoted DI Emily Baxter (Thalissa Teixeira), the trio race against the clock to stop more murders from happening — especially since Rose's name appears on the killer's list of targets. —Sydney Bucksbaum.
Deadline

‘Station 19’ Original Cast Member Exits As Firefighter Drama Reveals Who Dies In Latest ‘Grey’s’ Crossover

SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details about the Nov. 11 crossover of ABC’s Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy.  Station 19 lost one of its own as Dean Miller died from injuries sustained in the line of duty during tonight’s crossover with Grey’s Anatomy, which marked the last appearance of actor Okieriete Onaodowan. One of five remaining Station 19 original cast members, Onaodowan is departing Station 19 after four seasons. “It’s been a pleasure being Dean. I have Shonda Rhimes, Stacy McKee, Krista Vernoff, Paris Barclay and ABC to thank for allowing me to bring him to life,” Onaodowan said in a statement...
TVLine

Lucy Hale Explains What Drew Her to the 'Dark, Gruesome' World of AMC+'s Ragdoll — Plus, Watch New Trailer

Lucy Hale‘s new AMC+ thriller Ragdoll is exactly the kind of nightmare fodder that would keep Aria Montgomery — or any of Hale’s previous TV characters — up at night. And that’s kind of the point. “I knew that when I stepped into another TV show, it would have to be something drastically different, something that got me super pumped-up creatively,” Hale tells TVLine. “I’m the the first person to watch these types of shows. I love the dark, gruesome parts of life. And this show has all of that, but what sets it apart is this really dark humor that...
Laredo Morning Times

ABC Releases 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' November Crossover Trailer (TV News Roundup)

ABC released a trailer for the “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” crossover event airing on Nov. 11. In “Things we Lost in the Fire,” the “Station 19” episode at 8 p.m., Theo (Carlos Miranda) and Vic (Barrett Doss) hit a relationship milestone as Vic deals with her commitment issues, while Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) considers a new career opportunity as Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) stays at his home and helps care for Pruitt. The firefighters must also handle a life-changing neighborhood explosion.
Popculture

'Station 19' Loses Major Character During 'Grey's Anatomy' Crossover

Thursday's Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 crossover even promised heartbreak and it did not disappoint. Fans knew going In that one of their favorites wasn't going to make It out of the deadly explosion alive, and while many thought that Ben Warren (Jason George) would be the one to die, it was in fact Dean Miller who died on the job.
thehendersonnews.com

Roush Review: A Gruesome ‘Ragdoll’ for Adults Only

Cozy British mysteries your thing? Then avoid Ragdoll at all costs. “How bad?” asks an officer arriving at a gruesome crime scene that kicks off the twisted six-part thriller. “They’ll make a podcast out of this one,” mutters a fellow cop. This feverish freak show, with episodes streaming weekly on...
CinemaBlend

Station 19 Star Has A Sweet Message For Shonda Rhimes After Being Killed Off In Grey’s Anatomy Crossover

Spoiler alert! The following story identifies the character who died during the ABC crossover event of Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy. Station 19 fans were shocked to lose an original cast member during the November 11 episode “Things We Lost in the Fire.” The Season 5 installment was part of a crossover event with Grey’s Anatomy, in which a ruptured gas line caused an explosion that decimated a Seattle neighborhood. Station 19’s Dean Miller, played by Okieriete Onaodowan, was killed in a second explosion, marking the end of the actor’s 66-episode run on the ABC drama. Despite Miller’s tragic ending, Onaodowan had nothing but kind words for Station 19 creator Shonda Rhimes following the episode.
fox10phoenix.com

Emmy-winning actor Peter Scolari dies at 66

LOS ANGELES - Peter Scolari, who rose to fame alongside Tom Hanks in the offbeat sitcom "Bosom Buddies" and later appeared alongside Bob Newhart in "Newhart," died Friday after a two-year battle with cancer at age 66. His manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed his death to Deadline. Scolari won an...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Storage Wars’ Brandi Passante 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Many fans wonder how much their favorite reality television stars are worth. Luckily, there’s information out there to get the people the information they want to know. After the huge success of A&E’s Storage Wars, there’s no doubt their stars have at least some money to show for their hard work. Brandi Passante is one of those feisty celebrities that fans love. So, how much is Brandi’s net worth in 2021? Keep reading to find out more.
CELEBRITIES
seattlepi.com

'NCIS' Pays 'In Memoriam' Tribute to Longtime Staffer Harriet Margulies

“NCIS” paid memorial tribute to longtime staff member and audience liaison Harriet Margulies on Monday night, thanking her for 19 years of service to the show. Margulies Oct. 30 in Northridge, Calif., at age 94, according to CBS. More from Variety. As the audience liaison, she was the go-between Belisarius...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Maxwell Is Finally Free

Back in 2016, as the snappy, swooping “Lake by the Ocean” was blanketing R&B radio, Maxwell was already thinking about the end of a long-gestating album trilogy that started in 2009. He had just released the second part, blackSUMMERS’night, and he was daydreaming aloud about following it quickly with part three, blacksummers’NIGHT. “Then I’ll be free,” he joked. Free to start a new trilogy, perhaps. “I can have PURPLEwinterafternoon!” That vision is now hardening into a reality — with the possible exception of PURPLEwinterafternoon — in more ways than one. On Tuesday, Maxwell released “Off,” a probing ballad full of bass...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Heath Freeman, ‘NCIS’ and ‘Bones’ Actor, Dead at 41

Heath Freeman, who is best known for his roles on NCIS and Bones, has passed away at the age of 41 at his home in Austin, Texas. According to Express, Heath Freeman’s cause of death has not been revealed but it was confirmed by actress Ashley Benson and Travis Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. “Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef, and a solid friend,” Moakler shared. “You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had…. and we have a lot of great ones!! Godspeed.”
AUSTIN, TX
Popculture

Hit Ryan Reynolds Movie Leaving Netflix Just Weeks After Reaching No. 1

Just weeks after joining Netflix and hitting the top of the U.S. movie charts, the 2012 thriller Safe House is leaving the platform. The movie stars Denzel Washington and Red Notice actor Ryan Reynolds. Monday, Nov. 15 was the last day to watch the movie on the streamer. The movie will be moving over to NBCUniversal's Peacock platform on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS fans left confused after 'odd' occurrence during latest episode

NCIS viewers have been left scratching their heads after the latest episode of the naval drama when the scheduled programming was seemingly interrupted. During an ad break on Monday night's episode - which happened to be a rerun of an old episode - audiences found themselves suddenly thrown into the middle of a scene for spinoff show NCIS: Hawai'i. As a result, many were under the impression that there had been a last-minute schedule change or programming error.
TV SERIES
Spin

Brass Against Singer Sophie Urista Apologizes for Urinating on Fan

To (likely) conclude one of the stranger stories of the year, Brass Against singer Sophie Urista has apologized for peeing on a fan. The incident took place at the Welcome to Rockville festival. Though it’s not as famous as another alleged pee tape, the incident lit the internet on fire.
MUSIC
E! News

The Station 19-Grey's Anatomy Crossover Teaser Hints at an Untimely Death

Watch: Kate Walsh Returns to "Grey's Anatomy" & Addresses BTS Rumors. Although we're excited for the crossover, we may not like the outcome of it. In the Station 19-Grey's Anatomy crossover, airing Thursday, Nov. 11, an explosion rocks Seattle and from the looks of the trailer, someone doesn't make it out alive. From scenes of burning homes, to firefighters rushing down stairs trying to help people evacuate, the Station 19 episode, "Things We Lost in the Fire," starring Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George and Boris Kodjoe, looks like a tearjerker. The preview shows firefighters as they react to the explosion and rush to clear homes, unaware that it will changes their lives forever.
TV SERIES
CBS Pittsburgh

Journey, Billy Idol To Kick Off 2022 Tour In Pittsburgh

By: John P. Wise PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you went to high school in the 1980s, and you’re familiar with big hair, Drakkar cologne and pegged jeans, then you’ll probably be thrilled to know that Journey has just announced plans to kick off a new tour in Pittsburgh. The legendary rock band will open its “Freedom” tour in Pittsburgh in February. Special guest Billy Idol will join Journey for the first 22 shows of the tour, beginning Feb. 22 at PPG Paints Arena. Toto — remember Toto? — will then open for Journey on the remaining 18 dates of the 40-city tour, beginning April 7 in San Diego. The tour is scheduled to wrap up on May 11 in Hartford, Conn. To get warmed up for the tour, Journey is playing seven shows in Las Vegas next month. Tickets go on sale to the general public Nov. 19, but Citi cardmembers will be able to buy tickets as early as Tuesday. More ticket information can be found here, and the full tour schedule can be found here.
PITTSBURGH, PA

