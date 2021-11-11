Veterans Day Programming, Return of ‘The Game,’ ‘Station-Grey’s’ Crossover, Gruesome ‘Ragdoll’

By: John P. Wise PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you went to high school in the 1980s, and you’re familiar with big hair, Drakkar cologne and pegged jeans, then you’ll probably be thrilled to know that Journey has just announced plans to kick off a new tour in Pittsburgh. The legendary rock band will open its “Freedom” tour in Pittsburgh in February. Special guest Billy Idol will join Journey for the first 22 shows of the tour, beginning Feb. 22 at PPG Paints Arena. Toto — remember Toto? — will then open for Journey on the remaining 18 dates of the 40-city tour, beginning April 7 in San Diego. The tour is scheduled to wrap up on May 11 in Hartford, Conn. To get warmed up for the tour, Journey is playing seven shows in Las Vegas next month. Tickets go on sale to the general public Nov. 19, but Citi cardmembers will be able to buy tickets as early as Tuesday. More ticket information can be found here, and the full tour schedule can be found here.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO