For the first four months of the college NIL era, Learfield has stayed largely on the sidelines. Now the college multimedia rights giant is wading deeper into the budding industry. Learfield is launching an initiative to let brands use school marks and logos in deals with athletes, a pairing that is forbidden in all of its current contracts with college sponsors. The new program, called Learfield Allied, could open the door for more comprehensive partnerships with athletes that include school IP. It’s a change that is both small for Learfield and potentially large for the industry as a whole. School partners who...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO