Everybody has pronouns. Yet, the way some people wish to be addressed in today’s society is seen as controversial when they deviate from gender binary norms. If a boy goes by he/him pronouns, no one will bat an eye. However, if they no longer identify as cisgendered and prefer she/her pronouns, some people start to get uptight. The distaste toward pronouns that don’t align with someone’s gender assigned at birth is the result of transphobic thinking. Everyone should seek to use people’s preferred pronouns.

SOCIETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO