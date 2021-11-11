ZEROOTIME skeleton Tourbillon watch comes in two Japanese-crafted automatic models

The luxury timepiece market is continuing to be shaken up by smaller brands that are offering opulent designs for less, which is exactly what's at work with the latest ZEROOTIME watches. The timepieces come in the form of the Leo T3 and the Archer T4, which feature an automatic skeleton Tourbillon and a Tonneau full Skeleton Tourbillon, respectively. These designs make the timepieces eye-catching for the wearer and onlookers, while also sporting water resistance starting at 3ATM and featuring an aesthetic that rivals some of the most recognizable names in the industry like Tag Heuer, Richard Mille and more.
Inspired by a true icon of American aviation, the Aeromat X-15 pays tribute to its namesake – the hypersonic rocket-powered North American X-15 jet. Designed by Aeromat’s Oscar Chabrat, who found himself absolutely fascinated by the X-15 after he discovered it (and virtually flew it) on a game of Flight Simulator, the Aeromat X-15 timepiece captures the story and the unbridled adrenaline rush of the rocket-powered X-15 aircraft on its design. The automatic watch itself comes with a stealthy, strictly no-nonsense design that uniquely captures the jet’s utilitarian surface treatment and form. It sports a titanium outer shell, the same material used in the X-15’s airframe, has a stellar jet-inspired caseback, and is entirely assembled in the US, quite like the very jet that inspired the watch.
Christopher Ward has offered a taste of things to come with its new C60 Concept skeletonized limited edition dive watch. The Anglo-Swiss brand has said that the 42mm grade 2 titanium dive watch “foreshadows developments in our forthcoming diving models.”. The open-worked watch is the 21st use of the brand’s...
A "movement" is what you'll find inside a watch powering it, and companies that design and produce their own in-house are given a good deal of respect in the industry. Many watchmaking concerns, however (and especially many micro-brands), rely instead upon a small number of tried-and-true calibers from several companies whose specialty is in producing movements themselves, rather than complete watches.
Keep your phone protected at all times with the bitplay Wander Case for iPhone 13 Series. Featuring rounded edges and meeting U.S. Military Standards, this iPhone accessory shields your phone against knocks and scratches. All the while, the anti-scratch backplate improves durability and improves the look of your phone. Moreover, keep use this iPhone 13 Series case on your smartphone during charges, as it’s compatible with MagSafe and Qi wireless chargers. In fact, it only measures 1.5 mm in thickness for charging convenience and a pocket-friendly design. Furthermore, this accessory is available with the Urban Lite Strap to keep your phone with you your hands free. Wear it as a neck strap or as a crossbody strap to meet your needs.
Get an accessory capable of split-timing up to 1/10 seconds with the ALCADUS VELOS racing-inspired watch. It features a premium, rare split-second flyback chronograph Swiss-made movement: ETA 251.294 fk. Additionally, its contemporary design takes inspiration from the greatest liveries of different eras in the motorsports world. Offering modern-day sophistication, there’s the Marlboro/Panda, Gulf Racing, British Racing Green, and Silver Arrow. Inspired by Silver Arrow racing cars from the 50’s, this 39 mm steel chronograph has a brushed silver dial, black chronograph hands, and red accent. Then, inspired by the classic McLaren Marlboro F1 livery, the Marlboro/Panda takes a cue from the famous Panda dials. Furthermore, inspired by the Gulf Racing livery, it has a baby blue brushed dial, orange chronograph hands, and orange accent. Finally, drawing inspiration from the livery of British Racing Green, that watch has an emerald green brushed dial, yellow chronograph hands, and yellow accent.
Airless tires have been coming “soon” for my entire adult life. It’s been sixteen years (and one day) since Popular Science first introduced nine-year-old Steve to the concept: Magic tires, always at the perfect pressure, with a design that allows manufacturers to vary grip and stiffness and flex between models. Now, over a decade and a half later, manufacturers are racing to finally make a non-pneumatic tire you can actually buy. Michelin’s Uptis may be the big name, but Goodyear’s recent tests show they aren’t planning on being left behind.
Love to travel but hate packing? The Carl Friedrik The Carry-on Pro functional suitcase makes life on the go a little easier. Designed with an integrated power battery, you can charge your smartphone anywhere, ensuring that it won’t run out of battery when you reach your destination. Moreover, this functional suitcase boasts a modular interior with 2 sets of compression straps and a removable compression pad. As a result, your load will feel more minimized. But with a 43-litre capacity, you needn’t worry about storage space with the Carl Friedrik The Carry-on Pro. Furthermore, this travel gadget features a laptop compartment, 2 pen slots, and a smaller pocket to organize your accessories. Finally, with the durable aluminum frame and secure combination locks, your valuables will remain protected at all times.
Ready for a new way to get around? Why walk or even cycle when you can ride a slick futuristic electric skateboard. Introducing the upgraded Onewheel GT. This super cool gadget is designed to get you around in style but is built to keep up with active lifestyles and rugged activities.
Meet a new watch accessory that Star Wars fans will love: the Kross Studio TIE Advanced x1 watch winder. Drawing its inspiration from Lord Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced x1 starfighter, it displays some distinctive similarities. Moreover, this accessory remains functional and a work of art thanks to its solid aluminum form. With a 4 kg weight and measuring 28 cm wide by 17 cm high by 20 cm, you’ll want to keep it on display. All the while, it maintains the mechanism of any automatic mechanical watch placed within the winding caps. Most impressively, this accessory includes an infrared sensor that detects a watch’s presence to activate the winder. When it doesn’t detect a watch, it remains in standby mode to preserve power. Finally, it offers a 2-year battery life.
Designed and assembled in the USA, the Wooj Design Masuno Clock zen wall clock has a striking look. Involving asymmetry, harmony, and tranquility, this clock makes a statement at home or in the office. Made from 3D-printed recycled polylactic acid with brass hardware, it measures about 8 inches in diameter. Named after Shunmyo Masuno, a practitioner of zen landscape architecture, it brings a peaceful and harmonious creation into the busy, modern world. And that’s something he strived to do as well. Coming from a BIPOC-owned small business in Brooklyn, New York, it’s available in three colors: Coral, Cobalt, and Mustard. Hang a zen garden on your wall to remind yourself to focus on natural beauty and forget the hustle and bustle.
Bake like a professional chef with the Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer. It features 12 speeds for precision mixing and performing a variety of preparation tasks. And, with 500 watts of power, this baking appliance can whisk through a plethora of ingredients. Moreover, the Precision Master 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer features a tilt-back head for easy access to its 5.5-quart bowl. All the while, the splash guard prevents messy kitchens. To assist with your baking duties, it also comes with a flat mixing paddle, a chef’s whisk, and a dough hook. Not to mention that all accessories and the mixing bowl are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning afterward. Finally, the stand mixer is available in a variety of colors to match any kitchen decor.
Capture footage everywhere you go with the Zhiyun Crane M3 ergonomic gimbal. Equipped with a new sleeker, more portable form, it features a more compact structure for mounting multiple devices. Best of all, this ergonomic gimbal features new-and-improved dual-color temperature lighting. This technology helps reduce image noise and makes it possible to shoot in dark lighting while sharpening the image. Moreover, the Zhiyun Crane M3 offers an enhanced grip and a comfortable material to fit easily in your palm. And, with 8 hours of running time, it lets you shoot videos and images to your heart’s content. Finally, it includes a microphone connection port, a 6.55 mm audio port, and a 1/4 expansion port, making it great for vloggers, interviewers, and more.
Listen to music exactly as artists intended with the Shure AONIC FREE ergonomic earphones. They provide studio-quality, clear audio with deep bass powered by a premium amplifier and driver combination. Or customize the audio experience via the ShurePlus Play app to adjust custom multi-band EQ and presets. Moreover, these ergonomic earphones include a pocketable charging case that provides up to 21 hours of playtime for uninterrupted audio on the go. Hone into your music with Sound Isolating technology that blocks out background noise to eliminate distractions. Alternatively, switch to Environment mode to hear the outside world at the touch of a button. Finally, experience crystal-clear calls with beamforming microphones, which are placed for optimized clarity. Overall, use these buds for workouts, commutes, leisure time, and answering calls.
If you know French watchmaker Yema, you're most likely familiar with their popular Superman dive watch that was resurrected in 2018. Tracing its history back to 1948, however, the brand offers potential for even more cool reissues via its back catalog. The Wristmaster collection is the latest model to get the revival treatment, and with its relatively dressy 1960s vibes — and even a sportier "integrated bracelet" model — it helps expand Yema's otherwise mostly tool-watch-laden image. They offer a strong value, as Yema always does, but are even more attractive at their current Kickstarter prices.
Do you love using emojis to add personality to your texts or emails? Then you need the Logitech POP Keys wireless mechanical keyboard, which includes 8 customizable emoji keys. Unleash your personality while making a statement on your desk with this fun computer accessory. The Logitech POP Keys offers a choice of 3 candy-inspired colors—Heartbreaker, Blast, and Daydream—and can pair with up to 3 devices. Additionally, you can switch typing between your devices with a single tap. Moreover, this wireless mechanical keyboard features 12 FN shortcuts for convenience while you’re at work. These shortcuts enable you to snip screen, initiate voice-to-text, and do more at the tap of a button. Finally, this accessory has scooped round keys for smooth typing, and its compact form requires less stretching for enhanced comfort.
Use the NanoPen 02 tiny & tough EDC pen anywhere and everywhere you go. With a functional design, this tactical everyday carry pen is not only extremely portable but also incredibly durable. With a built-in 5 mm keychain, it can go wherever you go. Providing the perfect balance between ergonomic writing and compact EDC, this small everyday carry pen measures just 107 mm long and 7 mm wide. Furthermore, it has a pocket clip barrel with a quick-release neodymium magnet cap that lets you easily detach it from your backpack or bag. It has 1,800 grams of force for the ideal tension. Additionally, it has a safe slice tool for opening mail, a refillable ink reservoir, and a smooth grip. Overall, this pen consists entirely of copper with a 5-piece ergonomic design.
Wear a timepiece with a trending style when it’s one of the Heez Luxury Watches. Choose from Maloca, which has a sleek black look, and Invas, which is nearly all white. Using high-quality materials, these watches come in at an impeccable price. For example, the Maloca uses a Miyota 1L45 Quartz Movement and has a 4 mm crown. Furthermore, it has a 20 mm strap, a 37 mm opening, and a 41 mm case. Alternatively, the Invas uses a Swiss Ronda 763 Quartz Movement and has a 5 mm crown. This option also has a 22 mm strap, a 37 mm opening, and a 43 mm case. With both options, you’ll enjoy a luxury aesthetic without outrageous markups. Strap one of these watches on your wrist to truly understand what confidence is.
Bring light everywhere you go with the Tala The Muse modern lantern. Boasting indoor-outdoor compatibility, it’s perfect for alfresco dining, indoor reading, or, thanks to its portable form, life on the move. This modern lantern delivers 400 lumens of light and comes with long-life LED technology to provide a classic lantern aesthetic. As a result, it creates a beautiful ambiance from your yard to the inside of your living room. Speaking of ambiance, use the integrated dimmer to soften the lightning for a relaxing evening. Moreover, Tala The Muse is free of cords and has a 24-hour battery life for long-term use. Finally, its durable form protects its exterior against minor impacts and water splashes. And there’s no use of plastic for an environmentally friendly design.
