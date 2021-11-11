ZEROOTIME skeleton Tourbillon watch comes in two Japanese-crafted automatic models

Keep your phone protected at all times with the bitplay Wander Case for iPhone 13 Series. Featuring rounded edges and meeting U.S. Military Standards, this iPhone accessory shields your phone against knocks and scratches. All the while, the anti-scratch backplate improves durability and improves the look of your phone. Moreover, keep use this iPhone 13 Series case on your smartphone during charges, as it’s compatible with MagSafe and Qi wireless chargers. In fact, it only measures 1.5 mm in thickness for charging convenience and a pocket-friendly design. Furthermore, this accessory is available with the Urban Lite Strap to keep your phone with you your hands free. Wear it as a neck strap or as a crossbody strap to meet your needs.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO