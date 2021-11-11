Bowers & Wilkins Formation Bass impactful subwoofer offers deep bass & 250 watts of power

Infuse your audio with passion when you have the 1MORE ComfoBuds 2 gaming earphones. Boasting a large 13.4 mm dynamic driver, you’ll experience thumping bass for listening to music, gaming, and watching movies. Moreover, these gaming earphones feature AAC codec support to ensure premium sound on Apple devices. The 1MORE ComfoBuds 2 features 12 studio-grade EQ presets to complete immersive yourself in sound, whether that’s lyrical audio, punching beats, or more, you’ll find an EQ to make your music shine. Furthermore, weighing only 4.3 g, you’ll receive a comfortable, secure fit for long-lasting wear. And the generous 18-hour battery life ensures that your entertainment keeps going. Best of all, a 15-minute quick charge provides an extra 3 hours of playtime. Finally, these buds are available in 2 stunning finishes: Galaxy Black and Mica White.
