CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

AOHI Magcube 30W PD Mini Charger rapidly powers USB-C gadgets up to 3 times faster

By Genevieve Healey
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Boasting 3-stage charging technology, the AOHI Magcube 30W PD Mini Charger offers a faster and safer charging experience. Incredibly small and lightweight, this pocket-size charger packs 30 watts...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gadget Flow

Weekend Digest: The most futuristic gadgets we’ve seen in 2021

This year we’re seeing technology fly by faster than ever. There are so many great devices, some still in conceptual development and others already available on store shelves. What’s particularly interesting is how much of today’s tech seems inspired by fictional futurism. It appears that technological growth is exponential lately,...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Walmart's Black Friday 2021 deals revealed: $398 70-inch 4K HDTV, $159 Apple AirPods Pro

Now that Walmart's early Black Friday deal appetizers have been served, it's time for the main course. The retailing giant's ad has been released to the public, detailing special deals that begin online starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 22 and kicking off in stores at 5 a.m. on Black Friday morning. Here are a half-dozen great sales on laptops and other tech products that Walmart will be offering for Black Friday 2021.
ELECTRONICS
mobilesyrup.com

Apple has several refurbished iPhones, iPads and Macs in stock

After being limited to the U.S. market, refurbished iPhones officially surfaced on Apple’s Canadian website last month. Along with iPhones, Apple’s refurbished store currently has several discounted iPads and Macs in stock. Check out all refurbished offerings below:. iPhone. iPhone XS Max 64GB: $879 (New for $1,379) iPhone XS Max...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usb C#Chargers#Smartphone#Gadgets#Gan Tech
geardiary

Infinity Lab InstantCharger 65W 2 USB Review: A Powerful USB-C and USB-A Wall Charger

I’m quite impressed with the Infinity Lab InstantCharger 65W; it has USB-A and USB C charging ports, and it delivers up to 65W of power yet is under $50. I appreciate the fact that the charger can keep my phone and iPad charged and that it can replace my laptop’s charger. I also appreciate that it’s smart enough to maximize the charging efficiency when two devices are connected, which helps keep the adapter from overheating and causing damage to the connected device.
ELECTRONICS
gadgetsin.com

Anker MagGo 623 Magnetic Wireless Charging Dock with 20W USB-C Charger

Anker MagGo 623 magnetic wireless charging dock is designed to charge MagSafe-enabled iPhone and AirPods at a time, and it comes with a 20W USB-C wall charger. Anker MagGo 623 measures 2.49 x 2.49 x 3.1 inches and weighs 14.1 ounces. As shown in the images, the wireless charging dock delivers a minimal and smooth cylindrical form factor, and with optional colors, it blends well in any interior style. Meanwhile, the compact design allows it to fit on your desk, nightstand and other places in your room.
ELECTRONICS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Sign up for the Gadget Master newsletter

Having one of those days? Work driving you mad? Just can’t seem to find the time to visit Gadget Master as much as you would like to?. Well, don’t stress, help is at hand. If you can’t come to us, we’ll come to you!. You can now sign up for...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Best USB-C monitors of 2021: top displays for Windows laptops and MacBooks

The best USB-C monitors are a boon to creators and Ultrabooks users. Laptop owners who require more screen real estate have limited ports on hand, and those with thin and light laptops like the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the Dell XPS 13 often only have USB-C ports at their disposal. This makes a display that offers USB-C connectivity the most practical solution.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
gadgetsin.com

TESSAN 10 in 1 Outlet Extender with USB Wall Charger

The TESSAN 10-in-1 outlet extender is designed to power up 7 devices at a time, and it serves as a USB wall charger to charge up to 3 mobile devices simutaneously. Let’s have a look if you like the design. The wall outlet extender measures 5 x 2.36 x 2.44...
CELL PHONES
mobilesyrup.com

Homemade USB-C iPhone currently costs $100,000 on eBay

If you want to be the lucky owner of the world’s first USB-C iPhone, you’ll have to shell out a ridiculous amount of cash. The fabled homemade iPhone that ditches Apple’s Lightning port in favour of USB-C currently sits at $100,000 USD (roughly $124,000 CAD) after 154 bids on eBay.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Best USB-C and Thunderbolt displays for Mac [November]

USB-C/Thunderbolt display options have really grown over the last couple of years. While Apple is making its own monitor again with the Pro Display XDR, it’s not the best fit for the majority of Mac users with a starting price of $5,000 (without a stand). Let’s take a look at some of the best USB-C/Thunderbolt displays available in the $400-$1,500 range.
COMPUTERS
Macdaily News

Student modifies iPhone X to add functioning USB-C port

Robotics student Ken Pillonel spent months hacking an ‌Apple iPhone‌ X to replace its Lightning port with a functioning USB-C port to match Apple’s Mac and iPads. In early October, Pillonel shared a video demonstrating the “world’s first ‌iPhone‌ with a USB Type-C port,” and now he’s shared a second video explaining how he pulled it off.
CELL PHONES
gadgetsin.com

HyperDrive 10-In-1 USB-C Hub with Dual 4K HDMI Outputs

The HyperDrive 10-in-1 USB-C hub allows you to connect two 4K displays to your computer with dual HDMI outputs, and other ports expand the functionality of your computer. The USB-C dock measures 4.92 x 2.64 x 0.67 inches and weighs 6.60 oz. With the compact and lightweight design, it fits in your laptop bag for easy carrying. Meanwhile, the aluminum housing provides a solid construction with excellent heat dissipation as elevating your desktop setup.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

The first USB-C iPhone is here thanks to a mod @Apple @verge

Apple hasn’t created a USB-C iPhone despite years of rumors, but that hasn’t stopped a robotics engineering student from creating one. Ken Pillonel has placed a working USB-C port inside an iPhone X, allowing the phone to charge and transfer data over USB-C instead of Lightning. Pillonel reverse-engineered Apple’s custom...
CELL PHONES
The Gadgeteer

EGO EXINNO is the most awesome USB charger I’ve ever seen

CROWDFUNDING NEWS – There are thousands of USB chargers on the market that look similar and perform similarly, and then there’s the EGO EXINNO USB charger which is currently seeking funding on Kickstarter. The EGO EXINNO USB charger is different in a fantastic way. What is it?. The EGO EXINNO...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Carl Friedrik The Carry-on Pro functional suitcase features an integrated power battery

Love to travel but hate packing? The Carl Friedrik The Carry-on Pro functional suitcase makes life on the go a little easier. Designed with an integrated power battery, you can charge your smartphone anywhere, ensuring that it won’t run out of battery when you reach your destination. Moreover, this functional suitcase boasts a modular interior with 2 sets of compression straps and a removable compression pad. As a result, your load will feel more minimized. But with a 43-litre capacity, you needn’t worry about storage space with the Carl Friedrik The Carry-on Pro. Furthermore, this travel gadget features a laptop compartment, 2 pen slots, and a smaller pocket to organize your accessories. Finally, with the durable aluminum frame and secure combination locks, your valuables will remain protected at all times.
LAPTOPS
Apple Insider

Bids for the 'world's first USB-C iPhone' eclipse $85,000 on eBay

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — AniPhone that has been modified with a USB-C port instead of a Lightning connection is up for auction, and the latest bids have driven the price over $85,000.
ELECTRONICS
technewstoday.com

How to Turn Off Phone Without Power Button (Android and iPhone)

You may believe that pressing the power button on your phone is required to turn it off. But what if you accidentally break it or don’t have access to it? Is it possible to turn off your phone without the power button?. Turns out, you can. We’ve compiled a few...
CELL PHONES
gadgetsin.com

DockCase Smart USB-C Hub with Built-in Turbo Cooling Fan

With a built-in turbo cooling fan, the DockCase smart USB-C hub always delivers stable performance. Need more features? Let’s keep checking. The 8-in-1 DockCase measures 151 x 50 x 16.3mm and weighs 180g. With the compact, lightweight design and a detachable cable, the USB-C hub is easy to carry around. Meanwhile, the unibody design with the zinc alloy shield not only provides reliable protection and excellent heat dissipation for the internal components, but also pairs with the glossy top plate to present a sophisticated modern look.
ELECTRONICS
mobilesyrup.com

This video explains how to mod your iPhone to feature a USB-C port

Ken Pillonel’s ‘World’s First USB-C’ iPhone video has been doing rounds. And why wouldn’t it? Pillonel added a working USB-C port to the iPhone X, an addition that a lot of iPhone users have been longing for. While the procedure isn’t something that the average user will be able to...
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
403
Followers
2K+
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy