AOHI Magcube 30W PD Mini Charger rapidly powers USB-C gadgets up to 3 times faster

Love to travel but hate packing? The Carl Friedrik The Carry-on Pro functional suitcase makes life on the go a little easier. Designed with an integrated power battery, you can charge your smartphone anywhere, ensuring that it won’t run out of battery when you reach your destination. Moreover, this functional suitcase boasts a modular interior with 2 sets of compression straps and a removable compression pad. As a result, your load will feel more minimized. But with a 43-litre capacity, you needn’t worry about storage space with the Carl Friedrik The Carry-on Pro. Furthermore, this travel gadget features a laptop compartment, 2 pen slots, and a smaller pocket to organize your accessories. Finally, with the durable aluminum frame and secure combination locks, your valuables will remain protected at all times.

