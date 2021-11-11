CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

South Africa: Former President FW de Klerk dies aged 85

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the great political reformers of the last century, the former South...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

South Africa shuns beauty queen for refusing boycott of Miss Universe in Israel

The South African government has withdrawn its support for Miss South Africa after the pageant organisers refused to pull out of next month’s Miss Universe contest in Israel, despite calls for a boycott to show support for Palestinians. The move comes after pro-Palestine groups demanded that Lalela Mswane, who was crowned Miss South Africa in October, and the Miss South Africa organisers cancel their participation in protest against Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.The appeal to boycott the pageant has also gained support from country’s the ruling African National Congress party and several trade union groups.In a statement on Sunday, South...
WORLD
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South African
AFP

Rugby: Biden congratulates Ireland for beating All Blacks

"So damn proud of you, really." US President Joe Biden, who never misses a chance to toast his Irish roots, called Ireland's rugby squad to hail their win over the All Blacks, according to a video posted by the Irish Times on Sunday. The Irish Rugby Federation's official Twitter account published a photo of the exchange, showing the players in their hotel, facing a phone screen, with the comment "Incredible to have @POTUS address the team after todayâs win over the @AllBlacks!" POTUS stands for "President of the United States."
POTUS
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Threat level ‘severe’ after terror attack

Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
wlrn.org

Witness The Dramas of Africa's Great Wildlife Meeting Place -- The Waterhole.

Witness the creation of the waterhole, one of Africa's greatest wildlife meeting places manufactured by giant elephants and tiny termites. From baboons to dung beetles to chameleons, an entire community of creatures call the waterhole their home. In arid regions across southern Kenya, the waterhole, created by elephants and termites,...
ANIMALS
AFP

Argentina govt loses Congress majority, seeks opposition dialogue

Argentina's center-left President Alberto Fernandez called for dialogue with the opposition after Sunday's midterm parliamentary elections, with projections showing his governing coalition has lost control of Congress. "If the numbers are confirmed, effectively we've lost the quorum in the Senate," a government source told AFP. This would be the first time since Argentina's return to democracy in 1983 that Peronism -- a leftist movement based on former president Juan Peron that now covers a broad spectrum of political leanings -- would not have a majority in the Senate.
POLITICS
BBC

Life after deportation: 'Living the Mexican dream'

The United States deports tens of thousands of immigrants every year. People are deported if they’re found to have crossed into the US illegally, or if they commit a crime. The experience of being sent back to Mexico can be a daunting one, though it can also have an upside, when the skills migrants have learned in America are applied successfully back home.
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Afghan judges in UK fear for colleagues left behind

Under Taliban rule, female judges in Afghanistan have reportedly been tortured and received death threats. Hundreds were forced into hiding, worried that those they'd convicted would now come to seek their revenge after being released from prison. BBC Newsnight's Sima Kotecha spoke exclusively to female judges who have just arrived...
WORLD
SmartAsset

How to Invest in Africa

With nearly a third of the world’s mineral resources, significant energy reserves, abundant arable land and the fastest growing population of any continent, Africa represents a special opportunity for investors seeking exposure to under-developed economies. However, unstable national governments and … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in Africa appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ECONOMY
BBC

Bulgarian election: Kiril Petkov, Assen Vassilev, a battle-bus and a brand new party

They are two US-educated entrepreneurs with a dark blue bus. Their political party has only been up and running since September and they have taken Bulgaria by storm. Nicknamed "the Harvards" because of where they studied for master's degrees, Kiril Petkov, 41, and 44-year-old Assen Vassilev are now are on the cusp of power on a platform of zero corruption, in a country widely seen as the most corrupt in the EU.
WORLD
BBC

FW de Klerk: South Africa's last white president

FW de Klerk was a major force in South Africa's transition from racist state to fully fledged democracy. While the tide of history would probably have made the change inevitable, it was De Klerk who accelerated the pace of reform. Essentially a conservative by nature, the last president of a...
AFRICA
BBC

FW de Klerk: South Africa's former president dies at 85

FW de Klerk, the former president of South Africa and the last white person to lead the country, has died at the age of 85. De Klerk, who was also a key figure in the transition to democracy, had been diagnosed with cancer this year. He was head of state...
OBITUARIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy