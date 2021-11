Lost Ark isn't a new game. Having been released just under two years ago in Korea, the Smilegate developed title has had more than a bit of time to refine and perfect itself. The partnership with Amazon Games now has the New World developer and publisher publishing yet another MMO. Though, looking at the now-cancelled Breakaway, Crucible, and the Lord of the Rings MMORPG, there's no doubt that Amazon is solely focused on multiplayer titles, even if they can't seem to get one out of the door. Publishing one makes sense when you think of it like that.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO