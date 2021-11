US stocks wavered on Monday as investors continued to worry about inflation and the potential for Fed tightening. The Dow Jones rose by 13 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices declined slightly. Among the top movers were Royal Dutch Shell, Oatly, and Tesla. Shell shares rose after the company said that it will change its structure and move its tax base to the UK. Government officials in the Netherlands have launched a bid to keep the company in the country.

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO