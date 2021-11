SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fourteen children were given the wrong dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine at Sutter Health’s Antioch pediatric clinic over the weekend, the health system confirmed Tuesday. In a statement, Dr. Jimmy Hu, Chair of the Sutter Health COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, said the parents of the children and federal officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been contacted. “This weekend 14 patients at our Antioch pediatric vaccine clinic received vaccines with an incorrect amount of diluent,” Hu statement read. “As soon as we learned of this, we contacted the parents and advised them of CDC...

