DENVER (CBS4) – Denver District Court Judge Martin Egelhoff Friday said two of three teenaged suspects in the killings of five people should move another step closer to trial. The teenagers are accused of an arson in Green Valley Ranch in August of 2020. In a preliminary hearing, Eglehoff indicated there is enough probable cause to allow the murder case with dozens of charges. He also denied new bond requests from the defense. Kevin Bui (left) and Gavin Seymour (right) (credit: Denver) The two suspects were 16 at the time of the crime. Another suspect who was 15 remains in juvenile court. They...

DENVER, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO