BA Euroflyer registered as name for new British Airways Gatwick arm

Twenty months after Flybe collapsed, the brand has been revived – with a network based at Birmingham airport.On 5 March 2020, what was then the UK’s biggest regional airline shut down overnight, leaving travellers stranded and more than 2,000 staff out of work.But what the owners are calling “one of Britain’s newest commercial airlines” is set to start flying from Birmingham airport (BHX) early in 2022.The chief executive of Flybe, Dave Pflieger, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Birmingham airport, the city of Birmingham, and the mayor of West Midlands to make BHX the location of our new...
