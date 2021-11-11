CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

BA Euroflyer registered as name for new British Airways Gatwick arm

By Phil Davies
Travel Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBA Euroflyer is the name of the new British Airways offshoot set to start operating from Gatwick next year. The registration of the title at Companies House is a further step towards the...

travelweekly.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

British Airways Eyes London To Indianapolis Flights

Could Indianapolis be connected non-stop to London next summer? British Airways has shown its intention, although the situation is more complicated than this and far from certain. Elsewhere, the latest slot filings suggest that it may relaunch Pittsburgh, Portland, Calgary, and Kuala Lumpur. What’s happening?. British Airways has applied to...
LIFESTYLE
Inside Indiana Business

Report: British Airways Considering Direct Flight to Indy

British Airways is seeking to establish a new transatlantic flight from London to Indianapolis, according to a report published by Airport Coordination Limited. The airline looks to begin offering flights from Heathrow Airport next summer. Airport Coordination Limited is a United Kingdom-based company that helps coordinate flight routes for nearly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
travelingformiles.com

British Airways will have four more US routes operating by early December

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Flybe returns 20 months after airline collapse – but no routes announced

Twenty months after Flybe collapsed, the brand has been revived – with a network based at Birmingham airport.On 5 March 2020, what was then the UK’s biggest regional airline shut down overnight, leaving travellers stranded and more than 2,000 staff out of work.But what the owners are calling “one of Britain’s newest commercial airlines” is set to start flying from Birmingham airport (BHX) early in 2022.The chief executive of Flybe, Dave Pflieger, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Birmingham airport, the city of Birmingham, and the mayor of West Midlands to make BHX the location of our new...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Airways#Gatwick#Fly#Companies House#Ba
worldairlinenews.com

Overland Airways orders three new Embraer E175s

Embraer has announced today, at the Dubai Air Show, a firm order for three new E175, plus three purchase rights for the same model of aircraft, with Overland Airways, from Nigeria. The 88-seat aircraft, with premium class cabin configuration, will be delivered from 2023. The deal is worth at USD 299.4 million, at list price with all purchase rights being exercised.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

Scoot expands in Europe with a new route to London Gatwick

Scoot has announced new service between Singapore and London’s Gatwick Airport via Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport. In addition to being the sole low-cost carrier (LCC) to operate nonstop flights between Bangkok and London, this will also be the airline’s first entry into the United Kingdom (UK). Scoot’s service via Bangkok complements the existing nonstop services operated between Singapore and London Heathrow Airport by Scoot’s parent, Singapore Airlines.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Iraqi Airways On A Growth Path, Orders IFE Systems For New Fleet

DUBAI—Iraqi Airways has selected Panasonic Avionics to provide in-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) systems for the carrier’s new fleet of 31 aircraft. The deal, announced Nov. 14 at the Dubai Airshow, covers in-line installation of Panasonic’s X-series IFE system on the five Airbus A220s, 16 Boeing 737 MAXs and 10 Boeing 787s that Iraqi Airways has on order. USB and laptop charging power points will also be fitted for every seat.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Travel Weekly

Scoot to make UK debut at Gatwick in December

Singapore Airlines’ low-cost subsidiary, Scoot, will offer flights to Singapore via Bangkok from Gatwick next month. The airline said it will be the only budget carrier to operate non-stop flights between Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport and Gatwick when it makes its UK debut on December 16. Its parent Singapore Airlines already...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
travelingformiles.com

Reminder: The big British Airways outage starts tomorrow

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

British Airways rolls out “Betty Buzz” at US lounges

Betty Buzz, a range of non-alcoholic sparkling mixers is set to be rolled out across British Airways’ US lounges, starting with JFK and San Francisco airports. The mixers only launched in September, by Blake Lively. Betty Buzz is a range of non-alcoholic sparkling mixers made with clean ingredients like real juice and no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. Ideal for serving with spirits or tasty enough to be enjoyed on their own.
INDUSTRY
businesstraveller.com

British Airways plans to operate its A380s to three further destinations

Hardly was the ink dry from reporting on BA restarting A380 flights to Johannesburg, than three further superjumbo services have appeared on British Airway’s website. The next three A380 destinations are Dallas, San Francisco and Singapore, joining Miami, Los Angeles and Dubai as previously reported. All flights are available for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airwaysmag.com

British Airways to Hire 4,000 Employees by Summer 2022

MIAMI – British Airways (BA) Sean Doyle announced a major hiring drive this week, aiming to recruit close to 4,000 employees by Summer 2022. Anticipating a busy year and a rapid recovery of travel demand, the Heathrow-based (LHR) airline will start hiring pilots, flight attendants, ground crew, and other positions, according to Bloomberg.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
prweek.com

British Airways hires W Communications for US PR

W will work with the airline to support its efforts to bring passengers back to flying following the disruption caused by the pandemic. Marking the end of 604 days of restrictions this week, W collaborated with photographer Chris Floyd to celebrate the resumption of flights and long-awaited reunions for family and friends as the US reopened its borders to UK visitors.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

An Odd Year: British Airways’ Top Routes In 2021

British Airways was the world’s 18th largest airline by flights in 2019, the last normal year. It has fallen to 49th in 2021, positioning it in-between Indonesia’s Citilink and Norway’s Widerøe. This provides a reminder – if it is needed – that the current year is extraordinary and overthinking changes should be avoided. Things absolutely will return to normal in time.
INDUSTRY
MySanAntonio

U.S. reopening hands British Airways a $1 billion lifeline

Before covid-19, there was the $1 billion connection. That's the revenue that British Airways generated each year linking its London Heathrow hub and New York John F. Kennedy International Airport, where a healthy mix of tourist and business customers made it the most lucrative route on the planet. More than 18 months after aviation was plunged into crisis, the corridor finally reopened to Europeans, marking a major step in the return of long-haul travel.
INDUSTRY
worldairlinenews.com

British Airways powers first transatlantic flight following the lifting of US restrictions with sustainable aviation fuel

British Airways first flight to the US since the lifting of restrictions for the majority of UK travelers departed for New York JFK at 0830 this morning in a synchronized take-off (above) with Virgin Atlantic. BA001, a flight number previously reserved for Concorde, is being directly powered by 35% sustainable...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy