Dan + Shay Deliver Soaring ‘I Should Probably Go to Bed’ From High Above CMA Awards Crowd

Dan + Shay are spilling all the details of how they invited a young fan to sing with them at a recent show in Kansas City. In a Twitter thread, the Grammy winning duo shares how, when they looked out into the packed crowd at the T-Mobile Center, they spotted a young boy, Kyler, in the front row holding a sign that read "I should probably go to bed but...I've waited 14,016 hours for my first concert." On the back of the sign was the request, "Can I come play guitar and sing with you?"

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO