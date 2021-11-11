Retired nurse says thank you to veterans

What started as a way to show appreciation for local intensive-care-unit nurses at the onset of the pandemic has turned into a calling to thank veterans for their sacrifice. To date, Linda Salerno has gifted over 20 dedication quilts to local veterans, and she’s only just getting started.

Salerno was working in the Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital when COVID first hit Middle Tennessee. Recognizing the increased health risks for someone of her age, Salerno decided it was time to retire. Not long into her retirement, Salerno started thinking about what she could do for the medical workers who were being pushed to the brink under the weight of the virus.

With over a quarter-century’s experience quilting, she decided that a dedication blanket could be a good place to start. Over the next year, Salerno worked tirelessly to produce quilts for those medical personnel to whom she was so grateful.

Salerno said that the whole process was a way for her to “say ‘thank you’ to the brave souls who go out there and put their lives on the line.”

One evening late last year, Salerno was watching the nightly news and saw a story about a man from Mt. Juliet, Sgt. Ethan LaBerge, who was injured in a bombing in Afghanistan that killed the rest of his unit and left him in the ICU for weeks. Upon seeing this, she turned to her husband and said, “We need to do something for him.”

Since that time, Salerno has made more than 20 quilts to give to veterans, many from Wilson County, and she started an organization — Quilts for All Heroes — to streamline the effort. According to Salerno, it takes her approximately 48 hours total to produce a quilt, so she’s able to churn out a couple per month.

She’s so efficient at it that the biggest problem has become not being able to find enough heroes to give them too. A chance encounter with a veterans affairs representative put her in touch with former Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash and Wilson County Register of Deeds Jackie Murphy. Salerno said that this partnership has thrived and has really increased her ability to find recipients for her quilts.

In the last month, Salerno gave a quilt to two local veterans with drastically different back stories. The first is a Vietnam veteran, who served as a medic. His name is Richard Kraft, but he is known as “Doc.”

During a dedication ceremony for Kraft, the former Marine commented on the gift.

“(I accept this) piece of gratitude with the thought that in Vietnam there were 2,096 Army and Navy medics who came home in a different way than me,” Kraft said. “I feel the reason I survived to come home is due to my God and the Marines I served with.”

Kraft wouldn’t rule out God’s deliverance for him from Vietnam, but he added that a lot of thanks should go to his fellow Marines, citing an old saying in the Corps, “Take care of Doc, so he can take care of you.”

“They did, and I did,” said Kraft.

Kraft served in the Navy for 22 years in addition to eight years at the Navy’s fleet and family support programs. He was awarded two Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star, multiple Presidential Unit Citations, as well as commendations from the Marine Corps.

The other individual was just a child in World War II but spent time in a prisoner of war camp in the Philippines with his parents. Bill Leslie would go on to serve his country in the Marine Corps as an adult.

These two men represent just a 10th of the service members that Salerno has been able to give a quilt to.

For the former nurse, the nature of a individual’s service doesn’t matter as long as they served.

“It’s important to show appreciation for all they have done, even for those who didn’t serve during war time,” Salerno said. “If the need had arrived, they would have taken up arms, because that’s just what they do.”

To nominate a hero, visit Salerno’s Facebook page, Quilts for All Heroes.