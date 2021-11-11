The LWGRC is Hiring!

Eclectic Water Works & Sewer Office Manager The Town of Eclectic Water Works and Sewer Department is currently seeking a full-time position for Office Manager who holds at least a Grade 1 Alabama Certified Water Operator License. The applicant must have advanced accounting skills with a utility background. Budget preparation skills, inventory control and project management experience are also needed. State of Alabama municipal government benefits package included. Salary negotiable. Please remit application/resume to Town of Eclectic, 145 Main Street/PO Box 240430, Eclectic, Alabama,36024 or mayor@townofeclectic.com.
