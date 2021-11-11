CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

The LWGRC is Hiring!

By Academic Resources QUICK LINKS
manhattan.edu
 6 days ago

The LWGRC is currently calling for Graduate Assistant Applications, so if you,...

inside.manhattan.edu

Comments / 0

Related
duncanville.com

Hiring Procedures

A thorough background investigation is conducted on all eligible applicants. Any misrepresentation or omission in the application or other forms will be grounds for rejection or dismissal. Qualifications. Qualified Applicants. Must be a minimum of 20 1/2 years of age and shall not have reached their 45th birthday. Must possess...
JOBS
Mount Vernon News

Hiring: Reporter

The Mount Vernon News is looking to fill a reporter position. Journalism or writing background is preferred as well as excellent communication, time management and organizational skills. The ability to generate fresh content ideas by creating strong relationships in the community is a valued attribute. The successful candidate will be...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Jacket Jobs Hiring Event

Are you looking for a job while your child is at school? Mount Vernon City Schools are in need of subsitute workers in all departments. MVCSD is sponsoring a “Jacket Jobs” Substitute Hiring Event on November 16 at Energy Fieldhouse. Two sessions will be available: a morning session from 10:00 am – 11:30 am, and an evening session from 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm.
JOBS
tallasseetribune.com

HIRING!!! TOWN OF ECLECTIC!!!

Eclectic Water Works & Sewer Office Manager The Town of Eclectic Water Works and Sewer Department is currently seeking a full-time position for Office Manager who holds at least a Grade 1 Alabama Certified Water Operator License. The applicant must have advanced accounting skills with a utility background. Budget preparation skills, inventory control and project management experience are also needed. State of Alabama municipal government benefits package included. Salary negotiable. Please remit application/resume to Town of Eclectic, 145 Main Street/PO Box 240430, Eclectic, Alabama,36024 or mayor@townofeclectic.com.
ECLECTIC, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Mount Vernon News

Hiring: Community Integration Specialist

New Hope Industries is hiring for a Full time position, working with adults with developmental disabilities in a workshop and community environment. Requirements: Must be 21 yrs old, must pass a background check and a drug test. Benefits for full-time are: Paid Sick and Vacation days, Paid Holidays, No nights and weekends.
JOBS
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Bergstrom Automotive is growing, hiring

APPLETON, Wis. — There’s variety in the work David Fox does. One one hoist is a car that just got a new engine. On another, the back brakes are being replaced. Fox is an automotive technician and shop foreman with Bergstrom Automotive’s Hundai-Mazada-Mitsubishi dealership in Appleton. “There’s never the same...
APPLETON, WI
bizjournals

Looking for a job? These companies are hiring

Attention all job seekers: More than 20 companies will be hiring for hundreds of positions at the Job News/Holiday Inn Club Vacations job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Embassy Suites located at 8978 International Drive in Orlando. New Horizons Computer Learning Center: IT...
ORLANDO, FL
elkhornmediagroup.com

HSD is now hiring

HERMISTON – The Hermiston School District is facing staffing shortages. Superintendent Tricia Mooney said it’s not unlike the COVID-induced shortages suffered by area businesses. The biggest area of concern is a shortage of substitute teachers. “We’re taking some of our classified assistants that we know can do the job and...
HERMISTON, OR
2 On Your Side

AT&T looking to hire in WNY

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Telecom company AT&T is looking for help, including right here in. A hiring event is set for Tuesday, November 9 from 11 AM until 4 PM at the AT&T store at Quaker Crossing on Amelia Dr. in Orchard Park. The communications giant is looking to fill...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
fayettevilleflyer.com

Job listing: TheatreSquared is hiring

Job Description: TheatreSquared seeks several full-time Marketing Associates to join the organization’s team while working to develop a larger and more inclusive audience in its brand-new, state-of-the art, $31 million home. Under the leadership of the Director of Marketing and Communications, this team member will support ticketing and earned revenue initiatives for the non-profit organization, in a culture of high-level customer service and effective communication. This staff member will also create and maintain materials that align with T2’s mission and brand.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
bigblueunbiased.com

Stimulus Check: $600 And $1,200 Checks Are Being Sent, Is One Yours?

When some Americans check their bank accounts in a few days, they will be pleasantly surprised. Checks in the amounts of $600 and $1,200 are being sent to people who aren’t expecting them. The Department of Agriculture will distribute these checks to a specific group. A $700 million plan includes...
AGRICULTURE
smallbiztrends.com

Biden Considering Small Business Vaccine Mandate

President Biden is considering introducing an additional vaccine mandate for small businesses, similar to the one currently being implemented for big businesses. As Fox Business report, the proposed mandate will cover businesses operating with fewer than 100 employees, with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate for big businesses coming into effect from 4 January 2022. It will force businesses with over 100 employees to mandate vaccines or their employees must wear masks and be tested weekly for Covid-19.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Audit: Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state audit report on government spending released Monday accused Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of using nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds to pay salaries for 21 staff members for three months last year and concealing the spending by passing it through the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Post and Courier

SC hires and promotions

Marie Gamble Hartwell has joined ServisFirst Bank as branch manager for the Charleston location. Previously, she worked in financial center management and sales at Bank of America and Merrill Lynch. Construction. Derrell Ward has joined Landmark Construction Co. Inc. as assistant superintendent for the concrete division. He has 19 years...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Verge

Meta goes into lockdown

Last month, a researcher for Meta prepared a talk for colleagues that they knew would hit close to home. The subject: how to cope as a researcher when the company you work for is constantly receiving negative press. The talk had been approved to show at the company’s annual research...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy