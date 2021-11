U.S. Department of Education awards over $900,000 to train doctoral students in psychological science. The U.S. Dept. of Education has awarded UCI six awards, totalling $5,157,732 to support 34 Ph.D. student fellowships through its Graduate Assistance in Areas of National Need (GAANN) program. More than $900,000 of the funds will go to doctoral students in psychological science, thanks to the efforts of Professor Jodi Quas and colleagues.

COLLEGES ・ 9 DAYS AGO