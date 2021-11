Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, and Qualtrics announced they are expanding their relationship, with Qualtrics migrating its internal IT systems and customer-facing workloads to the world’s leading cloud. The migration includes Qualtrics’ complete portfolio of experience management (XM) applications and its xFlow automated workflow system. Qualtrics selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider to enhance operational performance, expand globally, and develop new features that help uncover deeper insights for its customers. Qualtrics will be able to provide customers with actionable insights faster and more efficiently using AWS’s proven infrastructure and broad capabilities, including machine learning, analytics, databases, security, and compute.

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO