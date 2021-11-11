CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Sunrise By David Coy: Polycarp

By Kevin Morris
Chester County Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDealing with the loss of someone we care deeply for is difficult. During our current day and time, it is increasing difficult. Our current climate seems as if we are repeating the past all over again. There is a man in history that you may never have heard of before who...

chestercountyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Trussville Tribune

Reflections: Giving is part of Thanksgiving

Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column.  By Michael J. Brooks It’s called “cognitive dissonance” when our thought process is different from our life choices. For example, we know greasy cheeseburgers aren’t good for us, but we still enjoy them. And we know we need to exercise but won’t get out of the easy chair! […]
RELIGION
CBS Baltimore

The Liberty Grace Church Aims To Unify The Community

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  A better Baltimore is the goal of everyone at Liberty Grace Church Sunday. Whether the message is through song and dance, or prayer, it’s why local leaders like Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, Pastor Terris King and others came out to unify our community. Safety, health and education lead the conversation. More than 800 new COVID cases with 11 deaths Sunday. Homicide numbers project over 300 for at least the 7th year in a row. The work to come together extends back to Freddie Gray’s death in 2015 and there is still so much to be done. Whether you wear a Yamaca, or believe in another culture, King preaches we do it together. “I was able to find brotherhood with an orthodox Jewish rabbi. Come on, you can’t tell me there’s not a God,” said King. No matter the cultural difference, the only similarity Baltimore needs is a greater good. Hopefully, they find one in Northwest Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
BBC

Gay minister: 'I was asked to leave my church when I came out'

A minister has described how he was asked to leave his church after he came out as gay. The Reverend Andy Fitchet said the congregation of his Baptist church told him he could no longer be minister due to his sexuality. He now runs "inclusive" church services in Andover, Hampshire,...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
Person
Polycarp
14news.com

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Four hours of deliberations led to a jury finding Brian Baumgartner guilty on all counts of the murder of Valerie Ruark. The Kyle Rittenhouse trial is underway and lawyers could finish their presentation to the jury today. This comes one day after Rittenhouse broke down on the witness stand.
POLITICS
Chester County Independent

News from the Silerton Community of Chester County

As Thanksgiving approaches, many begin to count their blessings and renew a sense of gratitude within. This is the time of year to meditate on all the little joys of our lives. This year I am grateful for good neighbors. We all take turns walking through the different stages of life, and each present their own challenges and also beauty. As a recent mother of two, I have learned just how significant an encouraging word, a smile or a helping hand can be! What are you thankful for this year? Let us all spread joy this year by voicing our gratitude!
SILERTON, TN
WREG

Pope: Don’t judge the poor, often victims of injustice

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis decried societies which rush indifferently past the poor, often judging them instead of helping them, as he celebrated Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica attended by 2,000 indigent people. During his homily, Francis also made an made the appeal against what he called “growing indifference” to the poor, who, […]
RELIGION
WLNS

Pope: Don’t judge the poor, often victims of injustice

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis decried societies that rush indifferently past the poor, often judging them instead of helping them, as he celebrated Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica attended by 2,000 indigent people. During his homily, Francis also made an made the appeal against what he called “growing indifference” to the poor, who, […]
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunrise

Comments / 0

Community Policy