Looking for a London getaway? The Westminster Hotel is a hidden gem in the heart of the city

One might imagine that, apart from the much-publicised black redstarts in the Temple and elsewhere and the familiar starlings at roost in Trafalgar Square and other busy centres, there would be few birds to be seen in the heart of London outside the parks. A month’s residence there has, however, taught me that such a supposition would be far from correct. A tawny owl, whose insistent hooting recalls the bird I used to see keeping vigil on top of a flagpole in the old town of Edinburgh during the lengthening autumn nights, calls most evenings outside my window in the borough of Paddington, and every now and then I hear a grey wagtail fly over, probably to or from the Serpentine. One night, when the noise of the traffic had died down, I heard a pewit call two or three times – a solitary bird, perhaps, wandering across London towards the estuary of the Thames, or perhaps one of a flock heading for the counties bordering the Channel or beyond.

