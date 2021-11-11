CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Looking for a London getaway? The Westminster Hotel is a hidden gem in the heart of the city

By Grace Lindsay
Hello Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Christmas festivities in full swing, why not treat yourself to a trip to the city to explore everything that London has to offer, from Christmassy markets to unbeatable shopping and world-renowned restaurants. If you are struggling with where to stay, we highly recommend The Westminster Hotel, which has...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Who is the redhead living in the Tower of London?

With her flaming red curls, Megan Clawson looks like a fairy-tale princess. So when she walks around the moat of the 950-year-old Tower of London, it's no wonder she draws attention from visitors. But she isn't a formal part of the attraction, or a royal ghost walking the walls, as...
CELEBRITIES
cntraveller.com

The Carlton Tower Jumeirah hotel review, London, UK

For outstanding service and taste, in perhaps London’s ultimate central location. A cravat’s-throw off Sloane Street, footsteps from Harrods and eyeballing the private, pristine 14,000ft Cadogan Gardens directly opposite – which guests have access keys to – The Carlton Tower Jumeirah is in one of the most prestigious locations in London. Its clientele, therefore, reflects the city’s eclectic elite, with exquisitely dressed Indian wedding parties (one of which set off brilliant orange flares outside the entrance during our stay) rubbing shoulders with Mediterranean football managers (José Mourinho was at the next table with his grown-up children during our Friday-night supper); business people talking shop over Americanos at breakfast and well-to-do octogenarians sipping afternoon tea alongside deliciously fragranced Middle Eastern twenty somethings. Fans of supercars will want to loiter outside with the exceptionally smart and friendly doormen.
WORLD
JustLuxe.com

The Ritz Carlton Ultimate 'City to Slopes' Getaway

For the ultimate couples and family holiday getaway, The Ritz Carlton, San Francisco and The Ritz Carlton, Lake Tahoe are offering a luxurious city and mountain vacation. This exclusive curated City to Slopes package appeals to those seeking the finer things in life. Starting on November 19, 2021 to March 31, 2022, start the four-days with an extravagant shopping spree for holiday or wish-list items. Afterwards attend a private wine and caviar tasting at JCB Tasting Salon, and visit to the Krigler boutique. There are tickets to an exciting evening show and transportation the next day to the airport to fly on a private jet to Lake Tahoe's winter wonderland.
TRAVEL
columbusmonthly.com

Weekend Getaways: Visit Toronto, a 'City Within a Park'

Even though it’s one of North America’s most densely populated cities, Toronto is also abundant in natural splendor. Canada’s largest city boasts a lush, unrivaled network of green spaces that have earned it the nickname “the city within a park.”. An archipelago of 15 tiny islands connected by footbridges known...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Truffle#Design#Stk#Landmarks#The Westminster Hotel#The Houses Of Parliament
franchising.com

Premier Inn Opens New €19 Million Hotel In The Heart Of Dublin City Centre

With Temple Bar and Dublin Castle on its doorstep, the new hotel on South Great George’s Street promises an affordable way to explore the capital city. November 05, 2021 // Franchising.com // Famed for its cobbled streets, historical landmarks, picturesque architecture and of course a lively night life, Dublin is a must-visit city and is the location of Premier Inn’s latest Irish offering.
LIFESTYLE
columbusmonthly.com

Weekend Getaways: See Prince's Gem-Studded Shoes in Minneapolis

A visit to this city wouldn’t be complete without a stop at the Prince estate. “I like Hollywood. I just like Minneapolis a little bit better,” the music legend once said. Paisley Park, which served as Prince’s home and recording studio until his death in 2016, opened to the public in 1987. Guided tours allow visitors to explore the 65,000-square-foot complex, which includes a recording studio, concert venue and a museum full of artifacts from Prince’s personal archive.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Google
houstoniamag.com

Houston Welcomes New Boutique Hotel in Heart of the City

Space City’s latest hotel development is blooming in the Texas Medical Center. Blossom Houston will be the newest boutique hotel to make its way into the city’s ever-growing inner loop, featuring minimalist decor with luxurious taste. "Following a trying time for our city and state during the last 18 months,...
HOUSTON, TX
TravelDailyNews.com

New Courtyard Hotel offers London City Airport travellers an alternative departure lounge option

Business travellers using London City Airport now have a new place to meet before they fly, thanks to the opening of the first Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Central London. As the closest hotel to London City Airport, the 184-room property offers smart travellers a new alternative lounge option and its range of onsite options have helped increase the range of food and beverage choices available locally pre-flight.
LIFESTYLE
hobokengirl.com

Greenwood Gardens, A Hidden Gem in Short Hills

Gardens bring a green zen to counter our everyday stress, where a touch of sun on the shoulder can replenish vitamin D, the sight of blue skies can ground you to what’s important, and green leaves can carry our minds back to the present. We need gardens and green spaces more than ever, and lucky for us, the oncoming autumn weather is the perfect time for a long, aimless stroll through a beautiful space. We know just the place to give your mind a rest – Greenwood Gardens. Between trips to the Short Hills Mall, South Mountain Reservation, or the Turtle Back Zoo, there might not be a reason to stop along the way. But this garden is worthy of a visit, and it has nothing to do with shopping bags or wild beasts.
HOME & GARDEN
ftnnews.com

New Hotel Opens Near London City Airport

From today business travellers using London City Airport now have a new place to meet before they fly, thanks to the opening of the first Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Central London. As the closest hotel to London City Airport, the 184-room property offers smart travellers a new alternative lounge...
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

The picture-perfect all-inclusive hotel in Crete, Greece, you will want to stay in asap

Crete is one of the most popular Greek islands for holidaymakers, and when it comes to searching for a hotel, it can be overwhelming. If you are planning a trip there anytime soon and are unsure of where to stay, we highly recommend The Syntopia Hotel located close to the town of Rethymnon – an all-inclusive adult-only resort that has abundance of style.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The Buxton: A hidden culinary gem in the heart of central London

Central London is always awash with new and wonderful independent openings, and yet you’re not likely to stumble across The Buxton unless you know exactly what you’re looking for. Nestled at the quieter end of Brick Lane, the pub-hotel has been quietly carving out a niche for itself since 2019 as one of the only affordable places in the area with both great food and comfortable rooms. It suits City revellers in need of a place to crash after an all-nighter as much as it does tourists on a shoestring or locals looking for posh pub grub off the beaten...
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

Country diary 1946: birding in the heart of London

One might imagine that, apart from the much-publicised black redstarts in the Temple and elsewhere and the familiar starlings at roost in Trafalgar Square and other busy centres, there would be few birds to be seen in the heart of London outside the parks. A month’s residence there has, however, taught me that such a supposition would be far from correct. A tawny owl, whose insistent hooting recalls the bird I used to see keeping vigil on top of a flagpole in the old town of Edinburgh during the lengthening autumn nights, calls most evenings outside my window in the borough of Paddington, and every now and then I hear a grey wagtail fly over, probably to or from the Serpentine. One night, when the noise of the traffic had died down, I heard a pewit call two or three times – a solitary bird, perhaps, wandering across London towards the estuary of the Thames, or perhaps one of a flock heading for the counties bordering the Channel or beyond.
ANIMALS
kvie.org

Sinking Cities: London

See firsthand why London’s Thames Barrier is no longer enough to keep the city safe from rising tides. The system has worked for decades, but due to increased environmental challenges, its location on a flood plain and heavy urbanization, London must now explore both low-tech fixes and some of the most advanced engineering solutions in the world.
POLITICS
CBS Austin

Ease Back into Travel: The Best Cities for a Quick Getaway

After the past year and half, it's no surprise that Americans are itching to travel again and make up for lost time. TV personality and "Eat Travel Rock" tv host Kelly Rizzo shares some of the best spots for a quick getaway and how Hotwire can help you get there!
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy