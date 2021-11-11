Speedway Motorsports to buy Dover Motorsports

Speedway Motorsports is purchasing Dover Motorsports, which owns the Nashville Superspeedway. George Page/For the Democrat

Nashville Superspeedway (NSS) will soon be under the same corporate umbrella as Speedway Motorsports tracks in Bristol, Atlanta (Georgia), Charlotte (North Carolina) and others after the firm announced plans to buy NSS parent company Dover Motorsports on Monday.

According to a press release issued by the two companies, the transaction will be worth $131.5 million once it is finalized.

“We’ve been committed to working for the fans and growing the sport of NASCAR for more than 60 years,” Speedway CEO Marcus Smith said in the release. “This is a tremendous opportunity for us to continue growing our investment in motorsports.

“I’d like to thank Denis McGlynn and the Dover Motorsports board for their cooperation and support in our goal to exceed customer expectations and create amazing lifetime experiences for all NASCAR fans.”

Glynn added, “While this marks the end of our 52 years as an independent operator in NASCAR, our future advancement is best secured by joining forces with a major player in the sport, and we are happy to be able to become part of the Speedway Motorsports family and to be able to work with Marcus Smith as NASCAR embraces its future.”

Officials from both companies said that no further comments will be made until the transaction is finalized.

Dover Motorsports, whose flagship track in Delaware has hosted NASCAR Cup races since 1969, built Nashville Superspeedway around the turn of the 21st century. The 1.33-mile concrete oval in Gladeville opened in 2001 with NASCAR Xfinity (known then as the Busch Series) and Truck Series races and found an early niche with IndyCar. But the track could never attract the Cup Series, and Indy left in 2008. With the remaining races plagued by low attendance, Dover pulled the plug at the end of the 2011 season.

The track sat dormant, with some of the outlying property sold, until Dover transferred one of its Cup races to the Lebanon track this year, with Xfinity and Trucks returning for a weekend tripleheader of racing last Father’s Day weekend. The Father’s Day event was the first-ever Cup race at the facility and drew a sellout crowd.

The sale will have no immediate impact on the races at NSS as the track and NASCAR are one year into a four-year contract. The 2022 schedule is already out and tickets are being sold for next year’s triple header, to be held June 24-26.

While Dover earlier owned other tracks, including one near Memphis and another outside St. Louis, it’s only current facilities are in Delaware, known as “The Monster Mile,” and Gladeville. However, when the sale is approved, they will join tracks at Texas, Sonoma, Atlanta, New Hampshire, Charlotte (where the company’s headquarters are located), Las Vegas as well as Bristol on the Cup circuit.

Speedway Motorsports, founded in the 1950s by Bruton Smith, also owns the tracks at Kentucky and North Wilkesboro, which are no longer on the NASCAR touring schedule. The company, which incorporated in 1994 and traded on the New York Stock Exchange until being taken private two years ago, will also run the 2022 races at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

One change fans will see involves how they listen to races on the radio. Most NASCAR events are aired by Motor Racing Network. But Speedway Motorsports operates its own network, the Performance Racing Network, which carries the races at its facilities. Events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, including NASCAR’s Brickyard 400, are aired on Indy Radio.