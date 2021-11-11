Spurs Overcome Kings, Fox

The Kings are in San Antonio tonight for their first meeting against Gregg Popovich and the large basket of children he found while wandering in the woods. The Spurs have been one of those mousetrap teams the last few years for the Kings: a perfectly winnable game by all stretches of the imagination that fans just feel a bit spooked by due to VIBES. They're young, inexperienced, without a single true star player and yet, as soon as you think the Kings have the game in the bag... SNAP. After all, this is the first time the Kings have played the Spurs since a fourth quarter comeback secured the 10th seed for good from the Kings, thus extending Sacramento's streak of April vacations to 15 seasons.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO