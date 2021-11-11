Mavericks Fall in Windy City

The Monday night matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Dallas Mavericks started out hot and fast with the two sides combining for 32 points in the first six minutes of the game and knotted at 16. Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic were trading back and forth for the first nine minutes until Jokic went to the bench en route to another triple-double with nine points, six rebounds and three assists. Following a traveling violation by Bones Hyland with two seconds left in the quarter, Jalen Brunson gave the Mavericks a 35-32 lead heading into the second quarter from deep 3-point range.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO