Rockets’ Losing Skid Continues Against Detroit

By Zach Taylor
wtaw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Rockets dropped their ninth game in a row...

The Dream Shake

Green shines but Rockets fall 112-104 to Detroit

If the first official matchup between Jalen Green and Cade Cunningham is anything like the rest, the NBA is in for a treat. Green finished with 23 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists while Cuningham had 20 points and pulled down 4 rebounds but unfortunately for the Rockets, it was Cade’s team that walked away victorious - winning 112-104.
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: 5 interesting numbers from win over Rockets

The Detroit Pistons got their second win of the season, defeating the Houston Rockets and Jalen Green on the road. Green talked plenty of trash, but Cade Cunningham was the one knocking down clutch shots in the 4th quarter to secure the win for the visiting Pistons. All eyes were...
utrockets.com

Rockets to Open Home Campaign vs. Detroit Mercy on Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo men's basketball team (1-0) looks to build off Tuesday's season-opening 69-61 victory at Valparaiso when it hosts Detroit Mercy (0-1) on Saturday, Nov. 13. Tip-off time in Savage Arena is set for 7:00 p.m. with streaming on ESPN3. Toledo is ranked No. 17 in the...
The Dream Shake

Rockets look to end nine-game skid against struggling Trail Blazers

Houston Rockets (1-9) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (5-7) November 12, 2021, 7:00 p.m. CT. Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood, Daniel Theis. Blazers: Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, Nassir Little, Robert Covington, Jusuf Nurkic. After losing another winnable game against the Detroit Pistons, the Houston Rockets will...
houstonmirror.com

Suns extend win streak with victory over skidding Rockets

Devin Booker scored a game-high 26 points and JaVale McGee recorded a double-double as the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to eight consecutive games with a 115-89 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday at Toyota Center. Booker tallied 16 first-quarter points to get the Suns off to a...
houstonmirror.com

Grizzlies halt skid with rout of Rockets

Ja Morant scored 22 points while Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks combined for 34 as the Memphis Grizzlies snapped a three-game skid with a 136-102 dismantling of the Houston Rockets on Monday at FedEx Forum. Morant added six rebounds and six assists to his ledger while making 4 of...
wtaw.com

Rockets Sunk on Road by Grizzlies

The Houston Rockets dropped their 12th game in a row Monday night, 136-102 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Houston lost the lead with 9:16 left in the first quarter and never regained it. Ja Morant scored 22 points for the Grizzlies, who improve to 7-7 on the year. Meanwhile, Jalen Green...
