Rockets’ Losing Skid Continues Against Detroit

The Detroit Pistons (1-8) travel to Toyota Center Wednesday to take on the Houston Rockets (1-9). Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Pistons at Rockets odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. One team is going to leave tonight...
If the first official matchup between Jalen Green and Cade Cunningham is anything like the rest, the NBA is in for a treat. Green finished with 23 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists while Cuningham had 20 points and pulled down 4 rebounds but unfortunately for the Rockets, it was Cade’s team that walked away victorious - winning 112-104.
The Detroit Pistons got their second win of the season, defeating the Houston Rockets and Jalen Green on the road. Green talked plenty of trash, but Cade Cunningham was the one knocking down clutch shots in the 4th quarter to secure the win for the visiting Pistons. All eyes were...
TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo men's basketball team (1-0) looks to build off Tuesday's season-opening 69-61 victory at Valparaiso when it hosts Detroit Mercy (0-1) on Saturday, Nov. 13. Tip-off time in Savage Arena is set for 7:00 p.m. with streaming on ESPN3. Toledo is ranked No. 17 in the...
Houston Rockets (1-9) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (5-7) November 12, 2021, 7:00 p.m. CT. Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood, Daniel Theis. Blazers: Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, Nassir Little, Robert Covington, Jusuf Nurkic. After losing another winnable game against the Detroit Pistons, the Houston Rockets will...
Devin Booker scored a game-high 26 points and JaVale McGee recorded a double-double as the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to eight consecutive games with a 115-89 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday at Toyota Center. Booker tallied 16 first-quarter points to get the Suns off to a...
Ja Morant scored 22 points while Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks combined for 34 as the Memphis Grizzlies snapped a three-game skid with a 136-102 dismantling of the Houston Rockets on Monday at FedEx Forum. Morant added six rebounds and six assists to his ledger while making 4 of...
The Houston Rockets dropped their 12th game in a row Monday night, 136-102 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Houston lost the lead with 9:16 left in the first quarter and never regained it. Ja Morant scored 22 points for the Grizzlies, who improve to 7-7 on the year. Meanwhile, Jalen Green...
The Los Angeles Lakers received a vintage Russell Westbrook performance on Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. He had easily his best game in purple and gold, as he finally got going after struggling for a few weeks. Westbrook finished the game with 33 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists,...
MILWAUKEE -- James Harden did not sign an extension prior to the midnight deadline on Oct. 18, but he made it clear the Brooklyn Nets have "nothing to worry about." Harden said not to read anything negative into his decision to pass on an extension before the deadline. "Honestly, I'm...
With the Los Angeles Lakers six games through the 2021-22 NBA season, things haven’t entirely been smooth out of the gate. The Lakers added 11 new players over the summer to the guaranteed roster, so every player is still acclimating to different styles of play and developing chemistry. But some...
The Los Angeles Lakers have lost their last two games of the regular season, being beaten by the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns. There's no question that this was not the start that many people envisioned from the Lakers. The Brooklyn Nets did win their recent game against...
The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
New Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was always going to be a bit of an awkward fit with incumbent superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Just how awkward the fit could get was on display during his regular season debut Tuesday night, in a performance so bad that James had to console him.
Although Anthony Davis might be one of the leading scorers for the Los Angeles Lakers in the absence of LeBron James yet he hasn’t had pleasant experience in leading the side. And the Bulls vs Lakers showdown was just another game to add to the same as AD got ejected in the second half for the most bizarre reason any modern-day NBA fan will be aware of. With the purple and gold army failing to string together a winning streak, this ejection would not do AD any good, surely.
Comments / 0