CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns Defense: What They Have, What's Missing

By Pete Smith
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 5 days ago

The Cleveland Browns had what could prove to be a landmark performance on the defensive side of the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals, showing just what this secondary could do when performing at a high level, so while there are areas that continue to grow, the team does have some issues that won't solve themselves.

The combination of Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II and John Johnson III against the Bengals was everything the Browns hoped for when they assembled that group in the offseason. Troy Hill was also a key contributor in a few key blitzes. Hill is scheduled to be a free agent after the season, so the Browns will have to decide if they want to keep him another year.

Ronnie Harrison was terrific in 2020 and looked poised for a monster season with more talent around him. At least halfway through 2021, that hasn't happened and unless he's going to turn it around in the second half, he may have hurt his potential bargaining power in free agency. That might allow the Browns to keep him on a one-year deal as he tries to rebuild his value, but he still might get a decent contract offer elsewhere.

Should that happen, the Browns have Grant Delpit, who they really like, but will need to continue to attack that position. M.J. Stewart has proven a nice find for this team as a role player and they have rookie Richard LeCounte III. Given how important the position is in the scheme Joe Woods wants to run, it should still be a relatively high priority and this year's draft class appears loaded with talent.

The Browns find themselves at a position of strength on the boundary at corner. Greedy Williams will be entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2022 and has been incredibly valuable this year while A.J. Green has shown potential to be a long term contributor, even if it's just as depth.

The combination of Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney is doing a significant amount of the heavy lifting on defense. They are so dominant when it comes to attacking edges, both rushing the passer and stopping the run that it's covering up weaknesses on the interior.

Clowney has been everything the Browns hoped he would be, justifying the two-year pursuit for his services. He is scheduled to be a free agent again and the Browns don't have an answer in sight. Free agency doesn't look promising and the draft, while critical to the health of the defensive line, is unlikely to be able to produce someone that can do near the amount of work Clowney has been on that side in 2022.

Presumably, since the Browns signed Clowney to the one-year deal he's currently on, the two sides have talked about what happens next. Clowney loves playing with Garrett. He's happy with his usage within this defensive scheme and he believes he can win a Super Bowl in Cleveland. He has plenty of incentive to stay, but the Browns have to decide if they can make the money work for another year or two. So long as he can stay healthy, it's the most prudent play for the Browns.

The interior of the defensive line has been pretty poor after a promising start to the season. Malik McDowell has hit a wall, which shouldn't be terribly surprising given his path to the starting lineup for the Browns. He was in jail not all that long ago, unable to prepare for the season in a traditional manner and while still powerful and promising, he's not as explosive as he had been to start the year.

Andrew Billings, unfortunately, has been nothing short of unplayable this year. Maybe he can offer more in the second half, but for someone who was so promising when the Browns signed him coming off a great year for the Bengals, he has provided the impact of a 320 pound bag of mulch.

Despite the less than stellar play this year, the Browns may have their answer at nose for the foreseeable future on the current roster. McDowell should improve with the experience for the rest of the year and a normal offseason. Meanwhile, the Browns have been quietly stashing 22-year old rookie Tommy Togiai this year. Between the work he's getting in practice on his technique and another offseason to continue improving his physique, McDowell and Togiai could be a nice rotation at the nose.

The three-technique is a different situation. Malik Jackson is clearly laboring through injury. He appeared to be playing largely on one leg against the Bengals. Jordan Elliott is better than his rookie season, but he's still a rotational option that has occasional flashes. It can take until year three to really see the work pay off due to the demands of the position, so it's not likely the Browns have any interest in giving up on Elliott.

The effectiveness on the edges is covering for the issues in the middle. Teams are largely forced to run in between the tackles, so they are at least predictable. Even if the Browns are limited in their talent, they make up for it with numbers. The linebackers have less space to cover and it allows them to be more effective. Anthony Walker had a productive game against the Bengals in no small part because he was predominately working guard to guard, racking up 12 solo tackles and a sack.

Maybe the Browns extend Jackson another year and draft a player that can take the spot Togiai is operating from this year, inactive, but developing. There's not an obvious answer to this issue, but it's certainly an area the Browns would like to improve.

Even if the Browns get a deal done to keep Clowney, they will be active looking for defensive end help and could pull the trigger as soon as the first round.

Takkarist McKinley is scheduled to be a free agent. He's been effective when on the field while not doing enough to really move the needle on a potential contract after the season. He may be cheap once again. Improving their defensive end spot through the draft gives them more options as well as cheap talent.

Given the challenge of finding quality defensive tackles in the current landscape, the Browns may simply want to continue to specialize, focusing on adding stouter players to stop the run while investing premium assets to bigger bodies with versatility and athleticism to attack the passer with similar builds to Joe Jackson and Ifeadi Odenigbo, but with more talent. It gives them depth and potentially an answer to life after Clowney, McKinley or both.

Speaking of players being put in positions to succeed, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah represents the present and the future at the linebacker position for the Browns. They've gotten unlucky with injuries in that group, but they have a number of options. JOK is getting ready to come back from a high-ankle sprain and they have Jacob Phillips that at least teased he might be ready some time in November after tearing his bicep in August. Tony Fields II has yet to see the field as a linebacker this season, but has been utilized on special teams.

The Browns should continue to draft linebackers day three of the draft to keep up the level of competition and potentially catch lightning in a bottle. There's no reason to make any further major investments at that spot, short of an incredible value falling to them akin to JOK.

So much of the Browns defensive outlook relies on Jadeveon Clowney to stay healthy, which is precarious to say the least. Should that happen and the Browns are able to keep him on the team for at least one more season, they can dramatically improve their defensive line depth in particular, but keep bringing in talent to fuel the defense for the next few seasons at least.

Comments / 0

Related
1230 ESPN

Broncos’ Von Miller Is Seething And Making Threats

Three weeks does not make or break a season, especially early on in a 17-week season. But let's face it, there isn't a whole lot more time for the Denver Broncos to figure this out and right the ship. The first three weeks of the season and the last three...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malik Mcdowell
The Spun

Myles Garrett Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Sunday

After a noisy week in Cleveland, Ohio that included the release of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., many doubted Baker Mayfield and the Browns heading into their week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Myles Garrett wasn’t one of them. According to the All-Pro edge rusher, he pointed to the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Today

The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger sends strong message to Myles Garrett after win over Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has a simple message for Myles Garrett: the Cleveland Browns defensive end can have the sack, he’ll take the W any day. Roethlisberger and the Steelers survived a gritty fight with the Browns in their Week 8 showdown, with the veteran QB throwing for 266 yards (22-of-34 pass completion) for one touchdown. It proved to be the difference for Pittsburg as they went away with a narrow 15-10 victory.
NFL
BrownsDigest

For Pete's Sake - 36 Hours of Joy

On this week's episode of For Pete's Sake, Nicole Chatham and I discuss the 36 straight hours of unadulterated joy, including a great win for the Cleveland Browns on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals and the announcement of Wyatt Teller's contract extension. That era of unbridled enthusiasm came to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John Johnson#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#The Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Tony Romo Has Some Brutally Honest Advice For Joe Burrow

In just his second year in the NFL, Joe Burrow seems to have all of the makings of a franchise quarterback. The Cincinnati Bengals gunslinger has been a major reason for his team’s early season success and has gelled with his talented group of wide receivers through the first eight weeks of the campaign.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
BrownsDigest

Jack Conklin Expected to Miss "Multiple Weeks"

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update on right tackle Jack Conklin, who left the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a dislocated elbow, by saying he was expected to miss multiple weeks. Conklin suffered the injury early in the second quarter and was ruled out of the...
NFL
BrownsDigest

D'Ernest Johnson Carries Browns to Victory Over Broncos

Embodied by a 168-yard performance by running back D'Ernest Johnson in his first start in the NFL, the Cleveland Browns fought, scratch and clawed their way to victory in what was an otherwise ugly 17-14 football game against the Denver Broncos. Head coach Kevin Stefanski implored his team to find...
NFL
BrownsDigest

4 Key Players Not Practicing Friday Ahead of Steelers Matchup

As the Cleveland Browns take the practice field on Friday ahead of their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jadeveon Clowney, Takkarist McKinley, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Denzel Ward are not practicing, which puts their status in doubt for the game. The Browns have yet to rule them out, but generally when...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what could be next for Browns, Odell Beckham Jr.

The NFL trade deadline passed without any action on the Odell Beckham Jr. front from the Cleveland Browns. But one day later, the situation appears to be coming to a head. Beckham was excused from practice on Wednesday, and reports from several sources indicate the Browns are preparing to move on without the enigmatic wide receiver.
NFL
BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
332
Followers
643
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

Comments / 0

Community Policy