Altoona, PA

Quick response stops Altoona fire from spreading Thursday morning

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The quick response of firefighters prevented a fire from spreading through an Altoona building early Thursday morning.

The fire started shortly after 4 a.m. Nov. 11 when crews from Altoona rushed to the scene in less than three minutes. A response that was credited by a chief to have stopped the fire from spreading.

Police: Argument over dog leads to assault with baseball bat on Altoona sidewalk

The fire, on the corner of Lexington and 11th Avenue, was extinguished and is now under investigation to determine the cause.

Nobody was injured in the fire and crews have cleared the area.

