As predicted by epidemiologists, several countries are seeing a second or third spike of Covid-19 cases as we approach winter 2021-22.In the week to 7 November, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported that Coronavirus deaths in Europe had jumped by 10 per cent, while other regions saw stable figures or a decline.But are surges in individual countries’ infection rates affecting holidays, city breaks or flights to certain destinations?Here’s everything we know so far.Which countries are seeing a spike in Covid cases?Germany is currently seeing a spike in new infections of the virus, recently recording more than 50,000 cases in one...

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO