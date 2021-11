Platteville is about to become significantly more dog-friendly. The Platteville Common Council has voted, 5-1, to approve a measure allowing dogs in 11 Platteville city parks. The change will not take effect until the day after the ordinance is published, which must occur within 15 days of passage. The new policy requires that dogs remain on leashes no more than 6 feet long and that they stay at least 20 feet away from playgrounds. Dogs may not enter City Park, Harrison Park or the Platteville Family Aquatic Center, nor any sports field or facility. They are not permitted at special events, even at a dog-friendly park, unless the sponsor has specifically requested to allow dogs. Additionally, special events held at banned parks cannot permit dogs.

