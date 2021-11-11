CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday morning weather forecast

By Joanne Feldman
fox5atlanta.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is a mixed bag of weather with clouds...

www.fox5atlanta.com

WTOK-TV

Meteor shower tonight, rain showers Wednesday night, Eclipse Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front will bring rain and possibly some thunder to us on Thursday morning. Don’t forget: The Lenoids Meteor Shower peaks tonight! Expect 10-15 meteors per hour, primarily after midnight. Look to the northeast sky. The meteors will appear to come from the constellation Leo the Lion. The nearly-full moon will be up most of the night, but the best viewing comes in the couple of hours before sunrise, which happens at 6:26 AM. Other than some passing clouds, weather should be in our favor tonight.
MERIDIAN, MS
my9nj.com

Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Audrey Puente says a bright and brisk afternoon is ahead. Frost and freeze warnings are in effect tonight for parts of the region.
fox5ny.com

Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Mike Woods says expect a cool, dry start. It will be breezy, cold, and sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Boston

Can Nature And Woolly Bear Caterpillars Be Simple Predictors Of Our Winter Weather Forecast?

BOSTON (CBS) – As the leaves turn colors and begin to fall, temperatures drop and perhaps you notice that first frost on the grass or even see the first snowflakes of the season, we are instantly thinking about what this winter will be like. This is the time of year when we meteorologists attempt to predict what the upcoming coldest months of the year will be like. For weeks, we analyze charts and graphs, trends and climatology. We look to the oceans, the arctic and even Siberia for hints. But, are we just complicating things? Some experts would say all you have...
cw39.com

Houston weather: cold fronts keep coming

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Changing weather is to be expected this time of year, and this week is no exception as another cold front is on the way. It will likely arrive in Houston very early Thursday morning. Before it gets here, we’ll be warm with increasing humidity. Tuesday’s temps will...
HOUSTON, TX
brproud.com

Tuesday Morning: Nice weather for a few days, cold front on Thursday

Tuesday-Wednesday: We’ll continue to warm with highs on Tuesday and Wednesday in the uper-70s, even a few 80s are possible. Tuesday will be mostly sunny but Wednesday will be partly cloudy as a disturbance approaches the area. Thursday: As a trough of low pressure moves to our northeast, it will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox5atlanta.com

Tuesday Evening Weather Update

A nice evening with give way to a lovely day on Wednesday with temps running above the seasonal averages. Increasing clouds on Thursday with a cold front sweeping thru. A few spots will see a shower, all of us will be cooler by Friday.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Mild, Windy Tuesday Before Cooldown Comes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Expect mild temperatures Tuesday, but the cold returns after that. The main story over the next couple of days, though, will be the wind. In the Twin Cities, wind gusts will be highest in the afternoon, breaching 30 mph. Southeastern Minnesota will be under a wind advisory from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday will start out gusty, and again the wind will be most severe in the afternoon, potentially blowing at 35-40 mph. (credit: CBS) The high in the Twin Cities Tuesday is 47. Temperatures cool down on Wednesday and Thursday before another brief warmup to end the week. The forecast looks dry for the next several days.   More On WCCO.com: With COVID Hospitalizations At Year-Long High, Doctors Urge Minnesotans To Get Vaccinated; ‘We Are Essentially At 100% Capacity’ Guthrie Audience Member’s Pre-Show Rant Delays Opening Night For ‘Christmas Carol’ MN Weather: Light Flurries Possible In Twin Cities During Morning Commute Court To Hear $360K Child Support Case Against Tarvaris Jackson Estate
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Warmer Conditions, More Rain, & Then Cooler Air On The Way

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After several comfortably cool days, a warmup is underway but it will be short lived because rainfall and a couple of cold fronts are in our future. Tuesday night will be milder and mostly cloudy with lows falling to around 70 degrees. The warming trend continues Wednesday as highs rise to the low 80s. Clouds will move in during the day. Storm chances increase on Thursday due to a surge of moisture from the south. Showers and storms will develop with the potential for heavy downpours. Highs will not be as warm on Thursday due to the rain and clouds around. South Florida remains unsettled on Friday with the potential for scattered showers and some storms as a weak front moves in. On Saturday, a weak cold front will bring more breeze and passing showers will be possible and highs will climb to the upper 70s. The rain chance starts to go down on Sunday but will linger into Monday ahead of a strong pre-Thanksgiving cold front.
MIAMI, FL

