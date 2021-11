There are several towns in the Beehive State that were once vibrant, bustling communities full of hard-working individuals and their families. However, today, they are ghost towns in Utah. Many of these towns were abandoned by their residents when local mining went bust. One individual captured drone footage of Utah ghost towns: Mammoth, Silver City, […] The post What This Drone Captured At This Abandoned Utah Place Is Truly Grim appeared first on Only In Your State.

UTAH STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO