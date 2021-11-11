Emptying the notebook: Who are these guys? Lots of new Lobos

Mountain West Basketball Team Preview: New Mexico Lobos. New Mexico enters year one of the rebuild under Richard Pitino. In the 2020-2021 college basketball season, the New Mexico Lobos had something happen for only the second time since the distant 1962-1963 season: single digits (6) in the win column. And the drought between the most recent season with such a result and the last one was 40 years. The only team with greater bragging rights in this category is UNLV, which hasn’t suffered a single-loss season in it’s 53 seasons, though Boise State and Utah State are just around the corner from a 40+ streak of double digit win season. And while double digit win seasons aren’t necessarily all that impressive (say if we are counting 10 wins), it should be a minimum expectation in the Land of Enchantment, and for most programs in the conference for that matter.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO