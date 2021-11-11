CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emptying the notebook: Who are these guys? Lots of new Lobos

ABQJournal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are a few extra notes, quotes, tweets, stats and whatever else I could empty out of the old notebook after Wednesday’s 99-92 Lobos home win over Florida Atlantic:. It’s a good thing first-year Lobos coach Richard Pitino decided to put the names back on the UNM jerseys this...

www.abqjournal.com

ABQJournal

Emptying the Notebook: Jay Allen-Tovar enjoys his Pit introduction

Here are a few extra notes, quotes, tweets, stats and whatever else I could empty out of the old notebook after Friday’s 101-72 Lobos exhibition win over Division-II New Mexico Highlands University in the Pit:. What’s in a name?. Coming out of Salt Lake Community College and Valley Christian High...
COLLEGE SPORTS
mwwire.com

Mountain West Basketball Team Preview: New Mexico Lobos

Mountain West Basketball Team Preview: New Mexico Lobos. New Mexico enters year one of the rebuild under Richard Pitino. In the 2020-2021 college basketball season, the New Mexico Lobos had something happen for only the second time since the distant 1962-1963 season: single digits (6) in the win column. And the drought between the most recent season with such a result and the last one was 40 years. The only team with greater bragging rights in this category is UNLV, which hasn’t suffered a single-loss season in it’s 53 seasons, though Boise State and Utah State are just around the corner from a 40+ streak of double digit win season. And while double digit win seasons aren’t necessarily all that impressive (say if we are counting 10 wins), it should be a minimum expectation in the Land of Enchantment, and for most programs in the conference for that matter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABQJournal

Lobo hoops team pushes Colorado before losing

BOULDER, Colorado — Richard Pitino didn’t come here for moral victories. And going toe-to-toe on the road with a Pac-12 team that on Saturday was a 15-point favorite didn’t seem to matter much to the new Lobos coach after his team counterpunched — time and again — from the type of haymakers that would have been knockout punches for the Lobos a year ago.
COLORADO STATE
ABQJournal

Lobos hit gas pedal in 2nd half, blow out Grambling State

The visiting Grambling State Tigers kept the Pit calm for the first 20 minutes on Monday night – holding the host Lobos under 40% shooting and out-rebounding them by 10 to keep things close at halftime. Then Jaelen House seemed to have seen enough. The 6-foot Lobo spark plug fired...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABQJournal

‘No nonsense’ Johnson earns Pitino’s praise

Javonte Johnson isn’t a man of many words. So when asked Monday night about a play with 5 minutes, 47 seconds left in the 86-61 win over Grambling State in the Pit – when he passed up on a wide open 3-pointer on a fast break and opted instead for a bounce pass to teammate Taryn Todd under the Lobos basket for a layup – he didn’t try to dance around any elaborate explanation.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
footballscoop.com

Watch: Washington coach Jimmy Lake incident with player; A.D. issues statement

There was optimism, not to mention the national ranking before opening kickoff even arrived. Then the season started for Washington football. And a season of almost nonstop disappointment – the Huskies opened their 2021 campaign with their first loss to Football Championship Subdivision foe Montana in 100 years – might have reached its nadir late Saturday night.
WASHINGTON STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

LOOK: 5-star OL Devon Campbell on his official visits

Few recruits are as desired as Arlington (Texas) Bowie five-star interior offensive lineman Devon Campbell. The top interior offensive lineman and No. 9 overall recruit in the On3 Consensus — a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies — Campbell is the type of recruit who can elevate an offensive line from the moment he steps on campus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ralphiereport.com

Colorado Buffaloes vs. New Mexico Lobos - How to watch and game thread

Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the New Mexico Lobos in the second game of the 2021-22 season. The Buffaloes pulled a rabbit out of their hat with a great comeback and overtime win against Montana State in the opener. Now they look to go 2-0 against their neighbors to the south. Go Buffs!
COLORADO STATE
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS

