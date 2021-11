VIENTIANE, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- The world was a very different place five years ago when work began on the China-Laos railway. Much has changed since then, in almost every walk of life. But five years on, with completion of the railroad just weeks away, the natural environment along the route remains as verdant and lush as it was before the earthmovers arrived.

TRAFFIC ・ 7 HOURS AGO