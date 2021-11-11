CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Game Is Back On, South Side Returns, S19/Grey's Xover, Love Life Finale, Ragdoll and More

TVLine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn TV this Thursday: Paramount+ gets back in The Game, South Side makes the leap to HBO Max, United States of Al commemorates Veterans Day and a Grey’s Anatomy trauma hits close...

tvline.com

ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
seattlepi.com

'NCIS' Pays 'In Memoriam' Tribute to Longtime Staffer Harriet Margulies

“NCIS” paid memorial tribute to longtime staff member and audience liaison Harriet Margulies on Monday night, thanking her for 19 years of service to the show. Margulies Oct. 30 in Northridge, Calif., at age 94, according to CBS. More from Variety. As the audience liaison, she was the go-between Belisarius...
TV Fanatic

Grey's Anatomy Confirms Another Former Star Will Return

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 continues to switch things up with the return of another former series regular. Greg Germann is the latest star to be confirmed for a return. While the actor was not with the show long, he did make a significant impact and was promoted to series regular ahead of Grey's Anatomy Season 16.
Nova
Hello Magazine

Access star Kit Hoover shares dreamy poolside photo with a twist

Kit Hoover has the most glamorous job in showbiz but come Friday, she was ready for the weekend. The Access star took to Instagram to share a fun photo of herself super-imposed by the poolside, alongside the caption: "Friday dreaming." The mom-of-three had added the location of the picture as...
Hello Magazine

NCIS fans left confused after 'odd' occurrence during latest episode

NCIS viewers have been left scratching their heads after the latest episode of the naval drama when the scheduled programming was seemingly interrupted. During an ad break on Monday night's episode - which happened to be a rerun of an old episode - audiences found themselves suddenly thrown into the middle of a scene for spinoff show NCIS: Hawai'i. As a result, many were under the impression that there had been a last-minute schedule change or programming error.
CinemaBlend

How 9-1-1 Said Goodbye To Another Character After Losing Maddie

Spoilers ahead for the November 15 episode of 9-1-1 on Fox, called “Defend In Place.”. The fifth season of 9-1-1 has delivered some big changes to the cast, featuring some more than previously, shifting others into different positions , and of course Maddie leaving Los Angeles as a result of her postpartum depression. Now, the show has said goodbye to another important character, although under better circumstances than Jennifer Love Hewitt’s character, as well as with the expectation of eventually returning. Rockmond Dunbar’s Michael is leaving LA.
TVLine

South Side Season 2: Watch Trailer for MIA Comedy's Return via HBO Max

It is, finally, just about time to return to Chicago’s South Side, and a trailer for the long-missing Comedy Central-turned-HBO Max series promises a bit of singing, some foot modeling and… a phony thermostat? Returning with Season 2 on Thursday, Nov. 11 — more than two years after its freshman run ended — South Side follows two friends, Simon and Kareme (played by Kareme Young and Sultan Salahuddin), who just graduated from community college and are ready to take over the world. But until they do, they’re stuck working at Rent-T-Own. Shot on location in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, Season 2 of the single-cam comedy reintroduces the comedic exploits of these “adventure capitalists” while authentically showcasing the vibrant city life and dynamic cast of characters of the titular neighborhood. The series also stars Bashir Salahuddin, Quincy Young, Chandra Russell, Zuri Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle, while Season 2 features guest star appearances by Lil Rel Howery, Chance the Rapper, Deon Cole, Dreezy and Rhymefest, among others. Are there any other “missing” TV shows you need found? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and you just might get a brand-new status update via Matt’s Inside Line.
tvinsider.com

Veterans Day Programming, Return of ‘The Game,’ ‘Station-Grey’s’ Crossover, Gruesome ‘Ragdoll’

To mark Veterans Day, CBS’ United States of Al airs an episode reflecting veterans’ often rocky road to civilian life. MeTV repeats the iconic 1983 finale of M*A*S*H. Paramount+ revives the pro-football comedy The Game for a streaming audience. ABC’s Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy stage their latest crossover. AMC+ launches the freaky serial-killer thriller Ragdoll.
Vulture

Love Life Season-Finale Recap: Final Draft

“Epilogue” suggests finality — a neat bow to be wrapped on Love Life’s gift of a season. But this episode instead promises a thrilling new beginning that sets Marcus and Mia on the course for happiness for the rest of their lives. Not that it’s all smooth sailing, but this final chapter provides reassurance that they won’t go down like his first marriage. He’s learned from his mistakes and knows for certain now that love takes work and constant commitment. And just because it takes work, that doesn’t mean it has to be draining — there’s joy and wonder to be found in the plain and ordinary.
TVLine

Survivor: Ejected Castaway Talks Being 'Blackballed' by Tribe, Details Season's Chronic Cases of 'Mouth-arrhea'

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Wednesday’s episode of Survivor. If you’ve watched even a couple episodes of Survivor 41, you’re well aware that there’s a bajillion advantages floating around, just waiting to destroy dreams. So why aren’t these armed and dangerous players being targeted? “Isn’t that a great question? When you find the answer to that, let me know!” the game’s latest victim Tiffany Seely jokes to TVLine. In yet another disorderly, whisper-filled Tribal Council, no one seemed to care about Xander, Shan and Naseer’s arsenal of Survivor weaponry, instead opting to cut Seely despite her lack of numbers and powers. (Click here...
TVLine

CMA Awards, Gentefied Returns, a Legends 'Debut' and More

On TV this Wednesday: Luke Bryan presides over the CMA Awards, Gentefied returns with Season 2, and Legends of Tomorrow introduces a familiar face as someone new. Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. Netflix. Animal. Paramount+. Clifford the Big Red Dog. Disney+. Doogie...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Snowfall Additions, Y&R Recast, Earlier Claws and More

Graceland vet Brandon Jay McLaren will be policing the streets of FX’s Snowfall: The actor is set to recur during Season 5 as Buckley, a detective with the Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums (C.R.A.S.H.) Unit, our sister site Deadline reports. The character will also be battling his own drug addition and a failing marriage. McLaren’s many other TV credits include The Rookie, Turner & Hooch, Firefly Lane, Ransom, UnREAL, The Killing and Being Erica. Additionally, the FX drama has tapped DeVaughn Nixon (Runaways, The Secret Life of the American Teenager) to recur as ex-con Kane Hamilton, who is the older brother of...
NEWS10 ABC

‘Squid Game’ will return for Season 2, creator says

The creator of Netflix's “Squid Game” says the hit TV series will be back for a season two, even though most TV shows in South Korea run for just one season. Due to the show’s global success, Hwang Dong-hyuk said, “I almost feel like you leave us no choice.”
TVLine

Grey's Recap: Read It and Weep

There’s got to be a mourning after. And in the second half of Thursday’s tear-stained Station 19/Grey’s Anatomy crossover, it began, even as the aftershocks of the devastating gas line explosion threatened to take out yet another firefighter. Who emerged from the hour with a pulse — and who emerged with a whole lot more? Read on… ‘TAKE GOOD CARE OF HIM, OR I’LL COME BACK AND KILL YOU… BUT SERIOUSLY, I HAVE THE TRAINING’ | No sooner had Winston and Cormac wheeled Farouk in for his secret surgery in “Bottle Up and Explode” than the aforementioned blast rocked Grey Sloan, sending...
TVLine

Organized Crime, The Resident, Survivor, Grey's

Another batch of our favorite Quotes of the Week has arrived, and it’s taking us from the Dutton Ranch all the way to Survivor‘s Fiji locale. In the list below, we’ve gathered nearly 30 of the small screen’s best sound bites from the past seven days, including scenes both scripted and unscripted from broadcast, cable and streaming series.
TVLine

Call Me Kat Staging Blossom Reunion in Season 2 — Watch a Very Meta Promo

“Whoa!” is a totally valid response to the following news. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Blossom costars Joey Lawrence, Jenna von Oÿ and Michael Stoyanov in the Season 2 premiere of Fox’s Call Me Kat (airing on a special night, Sunday, Jan. 9 following an NFL doubleheader; subsequent episodes will air Thursdays at 9/8c, beginning Jan. 13). The Blossom reunion is teased in the above promo, which also reveals the very meta premise at play: Lawrence, von Oÿ and Stoyanov all will appear as themselves. Upon their arrival at Kat’s Cat Café, Kat introduces Oscar to “the stars of my favorite...
TVLine

Queens Recruits Friday Night Lights' Gaius Charles to Romance [Spoiler]

We have a feeling Queens‘ newest guest star is going to be a real smash. Friday Night Lights alum Gaius Charles will show up on ABC’s musical drama later this season, TVLine has learned exclusively.  Charles will play Thomas, a recording/sound engineer who’s smart and charming. He’s got a wealth of experience and is super professional… at first. Eventually, he just might develop a taste for some Butter Pecan — by which we mean he’ll become very interested in Nadine Velazquez’s Valeria. (No word on how that will affect whatever is going on between Valeria and Eric.) Charles first will appear in Episode 9, and...
