The thrill of heights meets the pleasure of swimming at Aura Skypool, the world’s highest infinity pool located on the 50th floor of the Palm Tower on Palm Jumeirah Island. The pool sits 656ft above the ground, and with such towering height comes uninterrupted views of the striking Dubai skyline. The Palm Tower will become quite the hotspot from November 15th onwards as not only will it take you high up in the skies, but it will also show you the best of Dubai from a single location.

WORLD ・ 21 HOURS AGO