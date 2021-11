The Pokémon Company has announced a new expansion for the Pokémon Trading Card Game called Sword & Shield — Brilliant Stars, which will arrive on February 25, 2022. This expansion will introduce another brand new gameplay mechanic, VSTAR, an extra ability or attack with an “extremely powerful effect.” However, you will only be able to activate one VSTAR Power per game, presenting players with more opportunities to think strategically. Just like with Pokémon VMax, the VSTAR cards evolve from the standard Pokémon V, so you will have to build your decks carefully. Not only will these new cards exhibit VSTAR Powers, but they will also have high HP, high-damage attacks, and give up two Prize cards when defeated.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO