The Keiser Report explores what hyperinflation could do to the US

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. In the U.S., it was a housing debacle that unleashed the deepest crash since the Great Depression. Lured by teaser rates, folks who couldn’t afford a home left their apartments and bought a ranch, colonial, or condo. Builders kept selling to a new class of speculators who didn’t live in the sprouting subdivisions but kept watching the “value” of their empty abodes jump as nearby homes sold at higher and higher prices. When rates reset, millions of families who had moved from tenant to owner could no longer make the monthly nut. So heavy was the glut that the investors couldn’t find renters to cover mortgage payments and taxes. Millions of strapped homeowners sent their keys back to their lenders in a flood of “jingle mail” as foreclosures flooded the market.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO