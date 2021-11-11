CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Events, ceremonies planned across the state for Veterans Day

Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCities and towns across Connecticut planned ceremonies...

www.wfsb.com

vt.edu

Veterans Day events planned for Virginia Tech community

10:30 a.m. - War Memorial Chapel on the Blacksburg campus. Col. Gregory Lowe, commander of Virginia Tech Air Force ROTC Detachment 875 and a 1997 graduate of the Corps of Cadets, will speak. The event is open to the public. Beginning at 11 a.m., the memorial wreath will be placed...
Meridian Star

Veterans Day events planned throughout East Mississippi

East Mississippians looking for a special way to observe Veterans Day Thursday will have a host of opportunities. Events and activities are scheduled throughout the region from Meridian to Mayhew. Scheduled Veterans Day events include:. Tuesday. •Northeast High School will hold a veterans appreciation reception from 9:10-10 a.m. in the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Annual Veterans Day ceremony in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – The annual Veterans Day Ceremony was held Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the History Center in West Bend courtesy VFW Post 1393. The event was moved indoors due to inclement weather. Veteran John Kleinmaus oversaw the ceremony and was joined by the local West Bend Color Guard.
State
Connecticut State
Eyewitness News

CT Dept. of Transportation is in need of plow drivers

WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut is dealing with a shortage of plow truck drivers, and the state’s Dept. of Transportation is urging people to apply. The DOT said it is 134 drivers short. Officials added that this could lead to longer response times in some areas, but they’re confident that...
Eyewitness News

The Connecticut DEEP announced deer hunting season will begin Wednesday

WFSB – The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) announced hunting season will begin on Wednesday. “This is a popular time for residents to enjoy the many outdoor opportunities our state has to offer such as, hiking and biking, even more so now due to the current COVID-19 pandemic,” DEEP Wildlife Division Director Jenny Dickson says.
#Veterans Day
Eyewitness News

Calls for booster shots as local nursing home deals with COVID outbreak

NORTH CANAAN, CT (WFSB) – A Connecticut nursing home has been dealing with a COVID outbreak. Eight residents have died and nearly 90 residents and staff members have tested positive. The situation is much better now, but it has some calling for more booster shots. As tragic as this is,...
Eyewitness News

Bright Spot: A race for mayor of Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo

(WFSB) – A different kind of mayoral race is taking place in our state, with animals vying for the top spot at a local zoo. Election Day may be over, but a contentious race is underway for mayor of the Connecticut Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport. Candidates include:. Harry, the guinea...
Eyewitness News

Hartford is dealing with a teacher shortage

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It has become a nationwide issue that there aren’t enough teachers. Hartford is one of many cities dealing with this shortage. Dozens of positions are available. “The last year-and-a-half has been one of constant change,” said Hartford Federation of Teachers Union President Carol Gale. She said...
