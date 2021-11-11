VIDEO: Events, ceremonies planned across the state for Veterans Day

10:30 a.m. - War Memorial Chapel on the Blacksburg campus. Col. Gregory Lowe, commander of Virginia Tech Air Force ROTC Detachment 875 and a 1997 graduate of the Corps of Cadets, will speak. The event is open to the public. Beginning at 11 a.m., the memorial wreath will be placed...
East Mississippians looking for a special way to observe Veterans Day Thursday will have a host of opportunities. Events and activities are scheduled throughout the region from Meridian to Mayhew. Scheduled Veterans Day events include:. Tuesday. •Northeast High School will hold a veterans appreciation reception from 9:10-10 a.m. in the...
BOSTON (CBS) – In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed November 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day, a year after the unofficial end to World War I. In 1954, after World War II and The Korean War, November 11 became known as Veterans Day to honor American veterans of all wars.
West Bend, WI – The annual Veterans Day Ceremony was held Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the History Center in West Bend courtesy VFW Post 1393. The event was moved indoors due to inclement weather. Veteran John Kleinmaus oversaw the ceremony and was joined by the local West Bend Color Guard.
WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut is dealing with a shortage of plow truck drivers, and the state’s Dept. of Transportation is urging people to apply. The DOT said it is 134 drivers short. Officials added that this could lead to longer response times in some areas, but they’re confident that...
WFSB – The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) announced hunting season will begin on Wednesday. “This is a popular time for residents to enjoy the many outdoor opportunities our state has to offer such as, hiking and biking, even more so now due to the current COVID-19 pandemic,” DEEP Wildlife Division Director Jenny Dickson says.
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- With a statewide push to get young kids vaccinated, New Haven is launching a campaign to not only offer access, but also to educate and encourage families. New Haven has 22,000 kids ages 5-11 who are now eligible to get vaccinated. So, not only is...
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - After a violent year in New Haven, local college students say they feel compelled to help work towards a solution. “It’s been rough around New Haven with all the gun violence and we’re just trying to really change the outcome," SCSU student Dan Blackman tells us.
NORTH CANAAN, CT (WFSB) – A Connecticut nursing home has been dealing with a COVID outbreak. Eight residents have died and nearly 90 residents and staff members have tested positive. The situation is much better now, but it has some calling for more booster shots. As tragic as this is,...
(WFSB) – A different kind of mayoral race is taking place in our state, with animals vying for the top spot at a local zoo. Election Day may be over, but a contentious race is underway for mayor of the Connecticut Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport. Candidates include:. Harry, the guinea...
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Less than a third of Americans said they plan to drive to a Thanksgiving destination. GasBuddy, an online fuel savings app, said on Tuesday that only 32 percent of people it surveyed planned to travel for the holiday. Last year, the percentage was 35. In 2019,...
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It has become a nationwide issue that there aren’t enough teachers. Hartford is one of many cities dealing with this shortage. Dozens of positions are available. “The last year-and-a-half has been one of constant change,” said Hartford Federation of Teachers Union President Carol Gale. She said...
