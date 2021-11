In this post, we will show you how to see the list of all Devices having access to your Microsoft account. We also show you how to add or remove a device in Windows 11. Over time, cloud-based technology has gained popularity in the market. Microsoft has been a front runner for the integration of devices. It has also tried to keep its cloud platform efficient by enabling single sign-on through multiple devices. If you wish to check the list of all devices having access to your Microsoft account, then this post is sure to interest you.

