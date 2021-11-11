The Browns are a lock for NFL Week 10 | Lorenzo's Locks

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO