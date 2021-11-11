CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston author's book, published during COVID, offers hope for mental health woes

By Lindsay Peyton
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuanita Rasmus knows all too well what it’s like to hit rock bottom. “I felt as though every nerve in my body was popping,” she writes at the beginning her book, “Learning to Be: Finding Your Center After the Bottom Falls Out.”. Rasmus describes her nervous breakdown in an...

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Teen Mental Health Suffering During Pandemic

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The COVID-19 pandemic is pushing hospital resources to another extreme. As ICU beds fill, the beds inside the inpatient unit of the adolescent psychiatric unit at the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness center is also at capacity. (credit: CBS) “Adolescent patients and families are struggling now more than they have in the past,” said Dr. Zach Robinson, a Psychiatrist at Medical Center of Aurora. Emergency room visits are up, and if a child is admitted to the hospital their stay on average five to nine days to get treatment. “We’re seeing increased rates of suicide attempts, especially in adolescent girls,...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Houston, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Mix 94.1

Mental Health During The Holidays Is Tested. Amarillo Public Health Here To Help

Mental health has definitely taken a front seat over the last couple of years. We were ALL tested when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its highest point. As we were essentially locked in our homes, we had to find ways to stay as sane as possible. If you were with people, you had to endure them all day long, every single day. I'm not saying that's a bad thing, but everyone needs a break from someone.
AMARILLO, TX
The Spokesman-Review

‘It really does get better’: One teen’s journey shows the hardship and hope of finding mental health treatment for youth in Spokane County

Content warning: This story contains descriptions of suicidal ideation and depression that could be triggering to some readers. Shylar Thompson was standing on a square podium on the football field in a floor-length fiery red gown when the announcer said her name: She had just won homecoming queen of East Valley High School’s sophomore class.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
kwbu.org

Heart of Texas MHMR Offers Mental Health Help To Those In Need

Popular TV shows like The Me You Can’t See featuring Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, are working to open up the conversations about mental health, and what it’s like to cope with several mental health issues. And according to psychotherapist, Dr. Ashley Bryant, she believes that the show has had a positive impact on millennials.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Bill Abbate

Fetterman's Rules for Mental Health

Long ago in the 1930s, the Cleveland Academy of Medicine staged a contest for its members to develop the best ten rules for mental health. The winning member was a psychiatrist named Joseph Fetterman, M.D. While little is known about Dr. Fetterman, his ten rules are cited and published regularly. They are so sound they continue to hold up well nearly a century after he wrote them.
ktxs.com

Special Report: Dealing with mental health during the pandemic

ABILENE, Texas — In Wednesday night's special report we have part one of our series on mental health and how the pandemic's affecting some people dealing with various mental health issues. According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than half of Americans will be diagnosed with a mental illness...
ABILENE, TX
Brainerd Dispatch

Essentia Health offers grief support during the holidays

Essentia Health offers a number of options to help ease the pain during the holidays of losing a loved one. “There is so much pressure around the holidays, but preparing in advance while remaining flexible can help those who are grieving cope,” stated Gina Dixon, Essentia’s program manager for grief support services, in a news release.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#For Hope#United Methodist Church#Bread Of Life#Western
Nursing Times

Mental health of respiratory nurses working during the Covid-19 crisis

An online survey of nurses working in respiratory clinical areas during the coronavirus pandemic highlights the impact on mental health and the need for tailored support. The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on all healthcare staff, particularly nurses who have been working on the front line. This article discusses the published findings of an online survey of 255 respiratory nurses that examined levels of resilience, anxiety and depression, and the experiences of these nurses during the first wave of the pandemic. The analysis showed that younger nurses who had less experience had higher levels of anxiety and depression, and lower levels of resilience. Participants highlighted concerns about the working environment, personal protective equipment, the quality of care they were able to deliver and the impact on mental health. Support for staff is essential, both throughout and after the pandemic, and must be tailored for individuals; it should also be targeted at those at higher risk of mental ill health.
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Boston

Community-Based ‘Can We Talk’ Therapy Program Helping Those Struggling With Addiction

BOSTON (CBS) – Talking about pain in your life can be a powerful healer and it’s the idea behind a community-based program addressing mental health and trauma. “Can We Talk” is also helping those battling addiction. “It was crippling,” said Prentice Crowell, talking about his own addiction. He’s been recovering for eight years and now sees how Boston has struggled to clean up the drug hotspot known as Mass and Cass. The tents are mostly gone, but the problems are still very much here. “An addict is always fighting his addiction. You know for me I deal with my addition 24-7. Every day I...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Greensburg Daily News

Local Author publishes new book

GREENSBURG – Local resident and Decatur County Deputy Sheriff Wayne Shake (penname H. W. Shake) has published another book. His latest effort is titled “Magnetism: The Revelation.”. This eighth addition to a growing collection of works is the third in a series revolving around his main character, Will Severin, the...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy