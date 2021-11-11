BREAKING NEWS: 1 more positive case

Today we welcomed corporate security managers, facility managers and those responsible for the safety and operation of some of the largest business centers in Richardson. These regular meetings help us maintain working relationships with key personnel, enhancing communication and our ability to respond efficiently to their needs. Richardson is home to many businesses that employ a multitude of people that benefit from their organizations participation in this program. Thank you to all those who attended today, we appreciate your valuable partnership. If you are interested or have questions about our Corporate Security Directors Meetings or Business Crime Watch program, contact the Community Relations Unit at 972-744-4955.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO