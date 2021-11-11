CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

BREAKING NEWS: 1 more positive case

By Press Release
Saipan Tribune
 5 days ago

One additional individual has been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from surveillance testing on Nov. 10,...

www.saipantribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Saipan Tribune

BREAKING NEWS: In-person classes at PSS moved to Nov. 29

After almost four hours of discussion, questions, and public comments, the CNMI Board of Education voted unanimously to move the resumption of face-to-face classes to Nov. 29. During a virtual board meeting today, Nov. 12, BOE member Antonio Borja made a motion to postpone the in-person class resumption date to Nov. 29; the motion was seconded by BOE vice chair Herman Atalig.
EDUCATION
Saipan Tribune

CNMI’s total now at 393 after four new positive cases

Four more individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, identified through contact tracing on Nov. 14, according to a Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. news release Monday night. This brings the CNMI’s total to 393. CHCC also announced that, as of Nov. 15, there are 53 active cases. CHCC also reported that a total of 115 tests were conducted on Nov. 14 comprising travel and surveillance testing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kingstonthisweek.com

Positive case of COVID-19 identified on Kingston Transit

A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed on Kingston Transit bus route 501. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. According to a news release issued by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health on Sunday, a possible COVID-19 exposure was identified on Route 501, departing from the Cataraqui Centre Transfer point at 2 pm on Monday, November 1, and arriving at Princess Street at the Kingston Centre at 2:15 pm.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Saipan Tribune

CNMI COVID case total now 369

The CNMI’s COVID-19 case total is now 369, with another nine individuals identified as positive, according to a Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. news release Tuesday night. The CHCC statement said the nine new cases were found through travel testing and contact tracing on Nov. 8 and that all nine have been quarantined and are being monitored.
PUBLIC HEALTH
richardsonpolice.net

RPD Breaking News and Crime Alerts

Today we welcomed corporate security managers, facility managers and those responsible for the safety and operation of some of the largest business centers in Richardson. These regular meetings help us maintain working relationships with key personnel, enhancing communication and our ability to respond efficiently to their needs. Richardson is home to many businesses that employ a multitude of people that benefit from their organizations participation in this program. Thank you to all those who attended today, we appreciate your valuable partnership. If you are interested or have questions about our Corporate Security Directors Meetings or Business Crime Watch program, contact the Community Relations Unit at 972-744-4955.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
kingstonthisweek.com

Positive case of COVID-19 reported at Trinity Social

A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Trinity Social nightclub. According to a news release issued by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health on Saturday, a possible COVID-19 exposure was identified at Trinity Social between 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, and 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Saipan Tribune

BREAKING NEWS: JGO cites Dela Cruz for contempt

The House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee has held Frances Dela Cruz in criminal contempt today, Tuesday but she has not been arrested. Dela Cruz, who is the executive assistant to Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, appeared before the committee today but refused to answer the members’ questions. Instead, she repeatedly stated that she is objecting to the subpoena that the committee earlier issued. The panel is investigating Torres’ travels and expenditure of public funds. More details to follow.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Saipan Tribune

What would widespread community transmission look like?

In past media briefings, Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther L. Muña has shared that the evidence thus far does not point to widespread or accelerated community transmission of COVID-19. When asked last Friday for updates on these thoughts, Muña said this still remains the case. What would “widespread”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Saipan Tribune

Summer P-EBT distribution on Saipan starts tomorrow

The Nutrition Assistance Program of the Department of Community & Cultural Affairs will begin the one-week distribution of Summer Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer coupons, or Summer P-EBT, starting tomorrow, Saturday, to approximately 5,564 families on Saipan. NAP administrator Walter Macaranas said yesterday that approximately 284 families on Tinian and 239 families...
CHARITIES
Saipan Tribune

BREAKING NEWS: 3 new positive cases

Three additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from travel testing and surveillance testing on Nov. 11. This brings the CNMI total to 384 cases since March 28, 2020. Since Oct. 28, 2021, there have been 93 new cases, of which 69 were identified via contact tracing, 16 were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Saipan Tribune

BREAKING NEWS: 5 new positive cases

Five additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from travel testing and surveillance testing on Nov. 13, 2021. This brings the CNMI total to 389 cases since March 28, 2020. The individuals have been isolated and are being monitored. Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Saipan Tribune

BREAKING NEWS: 6 new positive cases

Six additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from surveillance testing on Nov. 11 and 15, bringing the total COVID-19 count for the CNMI to 399 individuals since March 28, 2020. Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy