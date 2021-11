If you are an eligible veteran or eligible family member of a veteran, please consider joining one of the following Veteran Service Organizations (VSO) as a way of serving after you have taken off the uniform or serving in memory of a loved one. All of these organizations are currently looking for young veterans and their families to continue their mission of helping veterans and serving the community. It’s not the price you pay to belong, it’s the price you paid to be eligible.

ESSEX, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO