Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Sending out Christmas cards is one of my favorite holiday activities, but actually taking the family pictures to put on the cards is typically much less enjoyable. This year, my family was doing the usual grumbling about having to book a photographer and sit through family pictures—until I found an easy solution. I booked a session with Shoott, a relatively new photography service that made the whole process easy and painless (really!).

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 3 HOURS AGO