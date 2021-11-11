CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Previously lost Sir Ringo Starr and George Harrison track found in loft set for release

By Zap Gossip News
zapgossip.com
 5 days ago

A previously lost track featuring Sir Ringo Starr and the late George Harrison, which was discovered in a loft, is set to be released. The psychedelic pop song, ‘Radhe Shaam’, was penned and produced by legendary radio DJ and journalist Suresh Joshi in 1968. The former Beatles stars played...

