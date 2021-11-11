CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RED NOTICE Review; "A Cookie-Cutter Action Flick That Makes Your Netflix Subscription Feel Criminal"

On the surface, Red Notice is a movie that could have quite easily been one of 2021’s best blockbusters. A-Listers Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot take on starring roles, while the trailers have sold it as part-crime caper, part-pulse-pounding action-adventure. However, if there’s ever proof that all that glitters...

punchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘Red Notice’

Let’s be honest; if you’re watching Netflix’s Red Notice it’s for one thing. Well, three things: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. You can’t argue with the potential in uniting these three mega-stars for one snazzy, high-spirited comedy caper. They’ll probably all end up in a superhero movie together someday…actually, that’s very possible with Johnson and Gadot sharing the same DC universe and Reynolds like an expelled student from it. This indomitable trio is pretty much the only thing keeping this empty calorie flick together. Enjoy it for what it is, because it doesn’t aspire to be anything other than a reason to keep your Netflix subscription active a couple more hours.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Ryan Reynolds’ Red Notice Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About His Netflix Movie With The Rock

It doesn’t feel that long ago that seeing a cast like Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot in a movie from Netflix would have been a remarkable occurrence. And yet, it’s now somehow completely normal to see some of the biggest movie stars in the world make a big-budget action movie like Red Notice, that is expected to be watched at home on your television. But what are critics thinking of the streaming movie?
MOVIES
The Independent

Red Notice review: Action caper is built for the Netflix algorithm and nothing more

Dir: Rawson Marshall Thurber. Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot. 12, 117 minutes. For a streaming service so faithfully married to its algorithm, it’s surprising just how often Netflix is willing to take a risk. It put up the $160m budget for Martin Scorsese’s passion project, The Irishman. It helped make Jeymes Samuel’s debut, The Harder They Fall, a splashy and starry affair. It put out The Old Guard, a mainstream comic-book adaptation that actually had the guts to put an LGBT+ love story front and centre. For all the divisiveness around the streaming vs theatrical debate, one thing Netflix has proven is that freedom from the pressure of box office receipts can also mean freedom from creative restrictions.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Netflix's Red Notice Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Red Notice is hitting Netflix next week and will see a star-studded team-up between Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. The press has officially seen the film with ComicBook.com's giving the action/comedy a 3 out of 5 and calling it "the best kind of stay-home-and-watch-Netflix movie you could hope for." However, many other critics were a lot harsher. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 42% critics score after 31 reviews. You can check out some of the reactions below...
TV & VIDEOS
moviehole.net

Red Notice review : Silly and underwritten but fun

Who is ready for another big budget action film starring Dwayne Johnson? Johnson has been one of the most consistent film presences in the industry for a few years now. You need a huge burly man to lead your action movie, you get Johnson. But what if you threw in another popular and fun actor to your film? Ryan Reynolds is like your favorite…just add it to anything! Johnson and Reynolds have great chemistry together (Hobbs & Shaw) and their banter is worth the price of admission. BUT maybe they are still not enough? Bring on Gal Gadot. Put all three ingredients and shake this one up well…then we have Red Notice.
MOVIES
Forbes

Review: ‘Red Notice’ Is One Of Netflix’s Worst Mockbusters

Like far too many big-budget Netflix originals Red Notice (opening theatrically tonight before a November 12 debut on the streamer) is a mere approximation of the genuine article. Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (whose Central Intelligence remains one of Dwayne Johnson’s best star vehicles), this cops-and-thieves caper is a hollowed-out shell of a stereotypical Hollywood blockbuster boasting star power and money in the service of a weightless and empty spectacle. The project began as a Universal theatrical release before they eventually put it in turnaround, and the final product either validates Comcast’s decision to cut ties or further validates the conventional studio development process which might have massaged this film into a winning commercial tentpole. The final product is a deeply cynical offering, a halfhearted bare-minimum of a movie which Netflix (rightly?) expects to coast on star power and viewer indifference toward record viewership levels.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

Red Notice review: "Johnson, Reynolds, and Gadot deliver a flimsy but playful Netflix frolic"

Early in Netflix’s globe-trotting romp Red Notice, a priceless artifact is revealed to be a clever fake by the application of a fizzy drink. You won’t need sugary beverages to catch writer/director Rawson Marshall Thurber’s comedy-thriller out, because it’s exactly what it seems to be: a starry and undemanding caper, with Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot sticking like fingerprints to character type.
MOVIES
NME

Ed Sheeran has a cameo in Netflix film ‘Red Notice’

Ed Sheeran has revealed he has a cameo in Netflix film Red Notice. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, Red Notice is an action-comedy film centred around a heist between an FBI profiler and two rival criminals. Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, Sheeran explained the cameo came...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Red Notice (2021)

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Ritu Arya, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Ivan Mbakop. An Interpol agent tracks the world’s most wanted art thief. Red Notice begins with a history lesson explaining the doomed love between Cleopatra and Marc Anthony, sprinkling in some fabricated mythology regarding three ceremonial eggs. They were gifted to Cleopatra before ending up lost and chased by treasure hunters throughout time. However, none of this really matters, considering writer and director Rawson Marshall Thurber is less interested in telling a twisty story about that legend. A case could be made that he also doesn’t have to since Netflix opened up their own money vault to bring aboard Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds on the same project. As a result, Rawson Marshall Thurber is banking on their popularity, hopeful chemistry, and excessive amounts of bombastic and cartoonish action set pieces to carry Red Notice beyond its failings as a brain-teasing, globetrotting quest for international treasure.
MOVIES
fox32chicago.com

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson talks new Netflix action film 'Red Notice'

CHICAGO - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stars alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in the new action comedy "Red Notice," the biggest movie in the history of Netflix. Johnson stars as a secret agent tracking down two of the most famous art thieves on the planet. Aside from big action...
TV SHOWS

