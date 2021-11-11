CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

This Soulful Country Home Was Once a 19th-Century Schoolhouse

By Marisa M. Kashino
Washingtonian.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne day in May 2020, after venturing only as far as the gas station for two months, Tessa Wolf decided she could no longer stand being cooped up in her Petworth rowhouse. The creative director for Framebridge—the DC-based bespoke framing startup—Wolf had considered finding a country place even before the pandemic....

www.washingtonian.com

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

This Washington State Home Was Once a 19th-Century Church

Lisa Staton is no stranger to making a house a home, but when the Washington-based interior designer agreed to her latest project halfway through the renovation phase, she was tasked with a unique challenge: To transform a 19th-century church into a residence for a contemporary couple. Nestled between acres of...
WASHINGTON STATE
Sioux City Journal

Elkhorn couple cooked up a cozy family home in a one-room schoolhouse

Summer Miller and Steve Widhalm have had many, many discussions about how they’re outgrowing their 1,200-square-foot home. Then they think about how Steve proposed on the swing set a month after they bought the one-room schoolhouse near Elkhorn, and how a year later, they were married in the yard. They...
RELATIONSHIPS
New Jersey Monthly

How This Couple Restored an 18th-Century Home in Hunterdon County

Corey and Mike Beneduce were eager to get back to nature. The couple longed for more space, specifically of the outdoor variety, after being quarantined in their Maplewood home. So Corey started searching the internet for real estate. “I had a very specific key word,” she says. “Everything had to have a stream.” It didn’t take long for her to find this historic but rundown property in the northwestern reaches of the state, down a long gravel driveway off a country road in Hampton. “The first time we stepped on this property, we had an immediate connection to it,” says Mike. It was the perfect spot to settle down, they agreed, with 6 acres of land, a barn, an old distillery, a pool and pool house, rolling fields and, importantly, not one, but two streams. The couple pounced. “We wanted more nature in our lives,” says Corey.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
orlandoweekly.com

This waterfront Maitland home has plenty of mid-century charm

This Maitland property is built around two features that are music to a potential home-buyer's ears: "waterfront" and "mid-century." The three-bedroom and one-bath house, located on 670 Old Horatio Ave., is situated right on the Winter Park Chain of Lakes. The open-plan home boasts wood floors, natural light aplenty, a...
MAITLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'Beehive' schoolhouse built in 1857 transformed into modern home in Excelsior

Downtown Excelsior is known for many things, including its designation as a historic district. So when aging homes and businesses in the district need upgrading, a fine balance must be struck between maintaining the unique character of the structure while adding modern amenities. In that regard, few homes stand out...
EXCELSIOR, MN
kiowacountypress.net

Home Country – The Hunger Moon

"Windy," she said, "did you know that some Native American people refer to November as the Hunger Moon?" Mamie smiled as she placed some uncooked rolled-up ground fish things with spicy what-nots on them. They were wrapped up in what was either alfalfa or a skunk cabbage leaf. Mamie Dilworth was a friendly, neighborly challenge to the aging cowboy and camp cook, Windy Wilson.
ENTERTAINMENT
jerseydigs.com

19th-Century Two-Family Row Home For Sale is Past and Present Perfect

This listing is brought to you by Christoph Schluender of Christoph Schluender Realty and Janis Borroto of PRIME Real Estate Group. Want a listing featured? Email us, [email protected]. 104 ½ Lafayette Street is a portal to Jersey City’s 19th-century past — the historic two-family row house still boasts its...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
mansionglobal.com

Six-Floor Penthouse Spans an Entire 19th-Century Clocktower

Once full of exposed brick and rubble, a former military hospital some 30 miles southwest of London has been transformed into a collection of new homes following an extensive renovation, and the development’s trophy penthouse hit the market last month for £850,000 (US$1.14 million). The six-story Clock Tower Penthouse occupies...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Craigslist#Housing Prices#Restaurants#Waterfront Park#Dc#Redfin#Muffin#American Legion
visitlebanonvalley.com

Schoolhouse Antiques

On Saturday, December 4th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Santa will be available to meet with kids and take free pictures.
PALMYRA, PA
wskg.org

Music from the 16th century is heard once more

The Southern Tier Singers’ Collective presents excerpts from a 16th century manuscript created for the Convent of La Crocetta in Florence. Paul Schleuse describes its creation and its mysterious journey from Italy to South America, and the exciting story of how it was acquired by Binghamton University, then conductor William Culverhouse continues the story with how it got from the page to the singers.
BINGHAMTON, NY
ArchDaily

Country and Cozy. Countryside Homes and Rural Retreats

The countryside is calling. Already palpable before the pandemic, interest in the exciting possibilities of rural living has now grown beyond what many of us could ever have imagined. Turning away from traffic-choked streets and onto meandering country paths, once-committed urbanites are increasingly choosing to take up residence in greener pastures, and are seeking extended or permanent refuge in rural locations. For those of us fortunate enough to be able to choose where and how we reside, the wish to be closer to nature and to simplify hectic daily routines has led to a re-examining of the countryside as a desirable destination, to find not only peace and quiet but also creativity and connection.
HOME & GARDEN
Hampshire Review

Schoolhouse preservation sees leaps in progress

SUNRISE SUMMIT — The 1-room schoolhouse up on the Hampshire High campus is seeing progress in the preservation of 1850 education history here. Last week, Ed Snyder, whose late wife Joy Tutwiler’s family built and preserved the school from its inception in the 1800s, met with members of the Hampshire Association of Retired School Employees, as well as several HHS students, to work a little on the 1-room school, which needed some TLC and sprucing up after sitting virtually untouched for over 70 years.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Tribune-Star

Historical Treasure: 19th century photography captures almost every detail

We’ve all heard the saying, “A picture is worth a thousand words.” It’s true, many a mystery has been solved by the slightest of details found in a candid photograph. Every day historical puzzles are pieced together with photographic evidence and if it weren’t for the thousands of pictures in the collection of archives at the Vigo County History Center there is much of our local story that would be left untold. Photographs are often our No. 1 source and first stop when it comes to historical research. But sometimes a photo from the past can pose an impossible challenge when there is no known information to accompany it.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Hastings Star Gazette

This historic 19th century house in Hastings features beautiful woodwork

223 7th Street W, Hastings, Minn. — listed by Wissota Real Estate at $358,900. This is a historic home on silk stocking hill in Hastings. "This home has incredible character with beautiful woodwork. All of the original finishes have been preserved and well maintained. The main level features a living...
HASTINGS, MN
KSNB Local4

Stuhr prepares for Thanksgiving early with 19th century foods

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Stuhr Museum staff invited the community out to celebrate Thanksgiving a bit earlier than the actual holiday this year. Historical interpreters lured in the guests with tasty smells from their traditional holiday foods. This was the inaugural year of cooking Thanksgiving meals during an event in their Railroad Town.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
goodshomedesign.com

Custom Douglas Tiny Home

Tiny homes are perfect for those who want to live a simpler life and reduce everything they own to minimal sizes and amounts. Tiny houses can usually be ordered and customized on request and this home is no different. The unit is 12’ wide and 30’ long and the starting...
REAL ESTATE
97X

At $13,000 Take a Look Inside the Cheapest Home for Sale in Davenport

Here is the least expensive home on the market in Davenport, but before you open your checkbook, you might want to be prepared to put in some sweat equity. This three-bedroom, two-bath home at 918 W 14th Street, Davenport is on the market for $13,000 and is the least expensive home I could find on my Quad City real estate search.
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy