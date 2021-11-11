This Soulful Country Home Was Once a 19th-Century Schoolhouse

Corey and Mike Beneduce were eager to get back to nature. The couple longed for more space, specifically of the outdoor variety, after being quarantined in their Maplewood home. So Corey started searching the internet for real estate. “I had a very specific key word,” she says. “Everything had to have a stream.” It didn’t take long for her to find this historic but rundown property in the northwestern reaches of the state, down a long gravel driveway off a country road in Hampton. “The first time we stepped on this property, we had an immediate connection to it,” says Mike. It was the perfect spot to settle down, they agreed, with 6 acres of land, a barn, an old distillery, a pool and pool house, rolling fields and, importantly, not one, but two streams. The couple pounced. “We wanted more nature in our lives,” says Corey.

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO