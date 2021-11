Blur singer Damon Albarn has said he always had a feeling he wasn’t “just English”.The Brit Award winner, whose new solo album is out tomorrow (12 November), was granted Icelandic citizenship last year.Albarn talked about his ancestry in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, saying: “It’s a deep one because my mum’s family is originally from Denmark.”Albarn also discussed visiting the country for the first time: “When I went to Iceland, the first time, it was as a result of a recurring childhood dream of levitating over black sand, but they had no geography to it.”He continued:...

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO