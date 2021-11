EUSTACE, Texas — Residents are allowed to return home following a major gas leak that occurred in the Purtis Creek area of Van Zandt County. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says the gas company has deemed it safe fore residents to return home, but they will need to shelter in place once there. The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office says they are not expecting the "all clear" to be given until 9 a.m. on Saturday due to gas pooling in the low-lying areas.

