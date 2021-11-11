CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Ip Man: Kung Fu Legend’ Secures North American Release (EXCLUSIVE)

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iY6KF_0ctTVIhS00

Magnet Releasing , the genre arm of Magnolia Pictures, has acquired North American rights to “ Ip Man: Kung Fu Legend .” The film is a currently in-production sequel to “Ip Man: Kung Fu Master,” which Magnet previously released.

“Ip Man: Kung Fu Legend” is written and directed by Li Liming and produced by Beijing-based Kai Pictures. International licensing is handled by All Rights Entertainment, a film sales company based in Hong Kong, Paris and Los Angeles.

The real-life Ip Man was mentor to Bruce Lee before Lee became a movie star and has been the subject of multiple film franchises. The new film sees the young Ip, then a police captain, fight opium traffickers trying to take control of the mainland Chinese port city of Foshan.

Dennis To (aka To Yu-hang) reprises the role of Ip for the fourth time following previous appearances in Herman Yau’s “Ip Man: The Legend Is Born,” Jeff Lau’s “Kung Fu League,” and Li’s “Ip Man: Kung Fu Master.” To, who equals the track record of Donnie Yen who played Ip in a different franchise, was credited by Ip Chun as delivering the most accurate depiction of his father.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia EVP Dori Begley and SVP of acquisitions John Von Thaden, and by All Rights sales executive Chantal Chauzy.

“Ip Man: Kung Fu Master” was watched 10 million times in its first few days of release online in China. In international markets it was licensed to distibutors including Splendid Film for Germany, Happinet in Japan, Phars Film in the Middle-East, Blue Swan in Italy.

Magnolia’s recent releases include Takashi Miike’s 100th film “Blade of the Immortal”; Mads Mikkelsen revenge-thriller “Riders of Justice”; and action thriller “Yakuza Princess.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Magnet Releasing Nabs South African Action-Thriller ‘Indemnity’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnet Releasing, the genre arm of Magnolia Pictures, has acquired worldwide rights (excluding Africa and Japan) to “Indemnity,” an action-thriller written and directed by South African filmmaker Travis Taute that had its world premiere at Montreal’s Fantasia Film Festival. Magnet is targeting an early 2022 release. “Indemnity” follows Theo Abrams, an ex-Cape Town fireman whose world is rocked when he wakes up next to his wife’s dead body with no recollection of what transpired and all evidence pointing to him as the killer. “’Indemnity’ is visceral, high-octane cinema done with an amazing level of accomplishment and imagination,” said Magnolia Pictures president Eamonn...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Reluctant Communist’ North Korean Survival Tale to Be Adapted as Series (EXCLUSIVE)

The fact-based story about former U.S. Army sergeant Charles Robert Jenkins’ four decades of living in North Korea is to be produced as an English-language limited TV series. Peter Landesman (“Concussion,” “Parkland,” “Kill the Messenger”) will direct the series for South Korean financing and production company Moving Pictures Company (Netflix music drama “Wish You,” WeTV series “Nobleman Ryu’s Wedding”). Writer Nick Osborne, who most recently adapted the “Last of the Mohicans” series for HBO Max, is adapting the non-fiction book “The Reluctant Communist: My Desertion, Court-Martial, and Forty-Year Imprisonment in North Korea,” co-written by Jenkins and Time journalist Jim Frederick. Events began in...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Bollywood Blockbuster ‘Sooryavanshi’ Sets Wide 1,300-Screen, 66 Country Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Bollywood blockbuster “Sooryavanshi” will receive a wide international release across 1,300 screens and 66 countries on Nov. 5, during the Diwali holiday frame. This is the widest international distribution for an Indian film this holiday season, pipping the 1,193 screen release for “Annaatthe,” starring Indian superstar Rajinikanth. The Hindi-language film, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif, was due to release in March 2020, but was delayed due to COVID-19. The release was subsequently postponed a few times, with producer Reliance Entertainment steadfastly holding on for a theatrical release. Consequently, the film is awaited...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Sandrine Kiberlain’s ‘A Radiant Girl’ secures US deal (exclusive)

Film Movement has acquired North American rights for popular French actress Sandrine Kiberlain’s debut feature A Radiant Girl, which follows the fate of a young Jewish girl living in Paris under German occupation in 1942. France tv distribution handles international sales on the film which world premiered at Cannes Critics’...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Lee
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
Takashi Miike
Person
Donnie Yen
Person
John Legend
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: Saban Takes British Gangland Revenge Thriller ‘Bull’ for North America (Exclusive)

Bull, the brutal British gangland revenge thriller from BAFTA-winning writer/director Paul Andrew Williams, has been acquired for North America by Saban Films, which swooped on the rights in a deal with Signature Entertainment. Starring Neil Maskell (Kill List, Utopia), David Hayman (Taboo, Vertical Limit) and Tamzin Outhwaite (EastEnders), the film currently boasts a perfect 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes following its world premiere at Fantasia and its European premiere at the BFI London Film Festival last month. The story follows former gang enforcer Bull, who after a 10-year absence returns to his old haunts to find his missing son and seek...
MOVIES
Screendaily

UK soldier drama ‘Tyger’ wraps 14-day shoot, releases first look (exclusive)

Principal photography has wrapped in the UK on Tyger, the second feature from Swiss filmmaker Alexander Milo Bischof. The film shot over 14 days, produced and fully financed by Bischof’s London-based production firm Stave Hill Films. Tyger is about a former soldier and recovering addict who is released from a...
WORLD
Laredo Morning Times

Define American Releases Best Practices Guide on Immigrant Representation in Film and TV (EXCLUSIVE)

The guide is aimed at individual content creators, as well as production companies and studios at large, and it features detailed descriptions, definitions, historical timelines and dates, and other resources about specific communities. There is an emphasis on such still-evolving topics as DACA and, in partnership with Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and International Refugee Assistance Project, global climate displacement.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ip Man#Magnet Releasing#Magnolia Pictures#North American#Kai Pictures#All Rights Entertainment#Chinese#Splendid Film#Phars Film
Register Citizen

LevelK's Dark Comedy 'Samuel's Travels' Sells to North America (EXCLUSIVE)

LevelK’s dark comedy “Samuel’s Travels” has sold to Cranked Up Films for North America and the Caribbeans following its world premiere at Fantastic Fest. Directed by Aik Karapetian (People out there, The man in the orange jacket, Firstborn), the Latvian-Belgian movie follows Sam, a foreigner who gets lost in the remotest part of Eastern Europe, on the edges of a mythical forest, while searching for his biological father Lagzdins. A minor road accident leads to a chance meeting with a pig-farmer’s daughter whose kind hospitality is a smoke screen to capturing him and making him a slave on the farm.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Russian horror ‘The Ice Demon’ scores North American deal (exclusive)

Shout! Studios has acquired North American rights from Moscow-based sales and distribution outfit Central Partnership to Russian horror The Ice Demon. The feature is the directorial debut for Ivan Kapitonov, whose credits as a producer include 2018 aquatic horror The Mermaid: Lake Of The Dead. It unravels around a man’s sudden return home in a coma years after he’s gone missing, throwing his family’s life into disarray as his homecoming brings with it some terrifying and supernatural goings-on.
MOVIES
Variety

China’s ‘Battle at Lake Changjin’ Marching to North American, Australian Release

Chinese distributor CMC Pictures said Wednesday that it will release jingoistic Chinese war film “The Battle at Lake Changjin” in North America next week. The film is currently the highest grossing title in the world and in China so far in 2021, having already earned RMB5.60 billion ($877 million) in its home market alone. It is currently the second-highest grossing film in China of all time, trailing only slightly behind “Wolf Warrior 2,” which earned RMB5.69 billion ($891 million at today’s exchange rate). The film will arrive on screens in the U.S. and Canada on Nov. 19, and then Australia on Dec....
MOVIES
New Haven Register

'Battle at Lake Changjin' Sets U.K., Ireland Releases (EXCLUSIVE)

The film is currently the highest-grossing title in the world and in China so far in 2021, having earned $881 million in its home market alone — good news for the movie billed as China’s most expensive production of all time. More from Variety. The U.K. and Ireland outings will...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Germany
Country
China
CNET

Shang-Chi review: High-kicking comedy brings MCU kung fu to Disney Plus this week

There was a point in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings when I forgot I was watching a Marvel movie. It's strange to say that one of the biggest strengths of this latest Marvel flick is how un-Marvel it is, but maybe it's fitting that a film about conflicting identity has a dual identity of its own. Streaming on Disney Plus Nov. 12, Shang-Chi comes with Marvel strengths and weaknesses from opening battle to inevitable post-credits scene, while also feeling like something winningly new.
MOVIES
Deadline

Anthony Mackie, Aiysha Hart Top International Cast For Rupert Wyatt-Helmed ‘Desert Warrior;’ 7th Century Tale First Tentpole To Shoot In Neom In KSA

EXCLUSIVE: Production is underway on Desert Warrior, an action packed epic feature set in 7th Century Arabia. Anthony Mackie stars with Aiysha Hart, Sharlto Copley, Ghassan Massoud, Sami Bouajila, Lamis Ammar, Géza Röhrig, and Sir Ben Kingsley. The film is shooting in Neom and Tabuk in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The script is by Wyatt, Erica Beeney, David Self, and Gary Ross. MBC Studios, JB Pictures and AGC Studios are teamed on the film, the first tentpole-sized picture to be shot at Neom. It’s 7th century, when Arabia is made up of rival, feuding tribes, disunited and forever at each other’s...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Eternals’ Leads Box Office Over ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’

Marvel’s comic book epic “Eternals” is once again dominating domestic box office charts. In its second weekend of release, the superhero adventure has collected a leading $27.5 million from 4,090 North American theaters. Through Sunday, “Eternals” crossed the $100 million mark in the U.S. and Canada, with box office receipts at $118 million. Though it wouldn’t be a particularly notable benchmark in pre-COVID times, only a handful of films have surpassed $100 million domestically in 2021. “Eternals” declined 61% from its $71 million debut, a drop that falls somewhere in between Marvel’s other pandemic releases, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Drunken Birds’: Ivan Grbovic’s Poetical Drama of Fieldwork and Flight

In a fairly crowded field of contenders, “Drunken Birds” just grabbed the nod as Canada’s best international feature submission to the Oscars. The reasons why are almost immediately apparent on seeing Montreal-born Ivan Grbovic’s sophomore effort, co-written with cinematographer Sara Mishara. Though more modest in length and scale (not to mention star wattage), Admittedly, that bold, confident surface sits on a framework of rather crude melodrama it can’t entirely disguise. But moment to moment, “Birds” is an impressive leap from the director’s debut, “Romeo Eleven,” a decade ago, signaling another French-Canadian talent perhaps ready to follow Denis Villeneuve and Jean-Marc...
MOVIES
Variety

M-Appeal Scores Sales on Gay Road Trip Dramedy ‘The Man With the Answers’ (EXCLUSIVE)

M-Appeal has closed more deals on “The Man With the Answers,” Stelios Kammitsis’ gay road trip dramedy about a spontaneous summer journey that unexpectedly turns into something more. The company announced sales to Poland (Tongariro Releasing), Japan (Edko Films), and Taiwan (Joint Entertainment Int.) during the Thessaloniki Film Festival, where the film played in the Meet the Neighbors competition. Previously inked deals include North America (Artsploitation Films), U.K. and Ireland (Peccadillo Pictures), France (Optimale), German-speaking territories (Salzgeber & Co.), and Benelux (Arti Film). Kammitsis’ sophomore feature is the story of a former diving champion (Vasilis Magouliotis) whose life gets turned upside-down after...
MOVIES
Variety

Ghislaine Maxwell Documentary Ordered by ITV From Fremantle U.K. – Global Bulletin

COMMISSION U.K. broadcaster ITV has commissioned Fremantle U.K. to produce a documentary film on British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently awaiting trial in a U.S. jail over her alleged involvement in the crimes of which Jeffrey Epstein was accused. Maxwell faces trial this year on charges of sex trafficking and the abuse of underage girls, which could see her jailed for decades. She denies her involvement in the crimes. “Ghislaine” (working title) will feature new interviews with key figures at the center of the case, including alleged victims and Ghislaine’s siblings, staff, friends, lawyers and investigators, some speaking publicly for the first...
MOVIES
Variety

Colombia’s 64-A, Spain’s Latido Strike Premium Series Production-Sales Alliance (EXCLUSIVE)

Two of the highest-profile independents on the Spanish-language movie scene, Colombia’s 64-A Films and Spain’s Latido Films, are teaming to develop, produce and distribute premium TV and platform series. Playing to their complementary expertise, Latido and 64-A will co-develop and co-produce titles, with 64-A overseeing physical production and Latido spearheading distribution. Much of 64-A and Latido’s first development slate will be presented to potential partners at MipCancun, which kicks off Tuesday evening in Mexico, running Nov. 16-19. Designed by 64-A founder Diego F. Ramírez and Juan Torres, Latido Films director of sales, the production alliance builds on the partners’ collaboration on two of...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Clifford’ Opens to Frisky $22M, ‘Eternals’ Stays No. 1

Clifford the Big Red Dog beat expectations in its North American box office debut, hightailing it to a five-day opening of $22 million even though it was also available stream via Paramount+. That’s among the best starts of the pandemic era for a family film. The movie, which launched Wednesday in order to take advantage of Veterans Day, earned $16.4 million for the three-day weekend proper from 3,700 theaters to place No. 2 domestically behind Marvel and Disney’s Eternals. From Marvel and Disney, Eternals — which has been hampered by middling reviews and not-so-great audience scores — grossed $27.5 million from 4,090...
PARAMOUNT, CA
Variety

Variety

38K+
Followers
42K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy