As a Lotus alum, Lucid Motors CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson wanted his Lucid Air electric luxury sedan to at least invoke the feeling of nimbleness and linearity of responses to control inputs without latency or phase lags that the iconic Lotus cars are known for. Of course, the EV's ambitious 500-mile range target posed numerous problems for this, starting with battery weight. Fat, sticky, range-killing tires were off the table, as were aggressive aerodynamic downforce aids. Another competing goal was Mercedes S-Class ride quality and interior sound levels. So the practical target was to make the car as playful and fun to drive as possible given its necessarily higher weight and lower ultimate grip levels.

