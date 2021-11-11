CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Croatia to keep lid on motor fuel prices for another month

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

ZAGREB, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Croatian government decided on Thursday to extend a scaled-back version of its cap on motor fuel prices to reduce the impact of soaring energy prices on living standards and the economic recovery.

The cap, introduced last month, limits prices to 11.10 kuna ($1.70) per litre for gasoline and 11.00 kuna per litre for diesel.

“We continue taking care of citizens and the economy and we will extend our decision for another 30 days. However, this time we will cap prices only for standard fuels and not ... higher quality fuels,” Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic told a cabinet session.

Retailers had complained higher-quality fuels should not be subject to the cap because of the losses that caused to their businesses. At many petrol stations, it has not been possible to buy higher-quality fuels in the last 30 days.

Under European Union rules, the government can keep the cap on the motor fuel prices for 90 days at most. After that it can use other tools like lowering excise duties on motor fuels, but that would have a negative impact on budgetary revenues.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Gas price relief on the horizon as global oil supply picks up, says IEA

By Walé Azeez, CNN Business A rise in global crude oil supply could put the brakes on surging gasoline prices that have hit record levels in parts of the United States and Europe. According to the International Energy Agency’s latest market report, global oil supplies jumped by 1.4 million barrels per day in October, with The post Gas price relief on the horizon as global oil supply picks up, says IEA appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices dip slightly after full month of increases

WASHINGTON, DC—Motorists caught a bit of a break over the past week as the national average price for a gallon of gas leveled off at $3.41, down a penny from last week. Since October 30, the national average has fallen on nine different days, after having risen steadily each of the previous 31 days. “A slight dip in gas demand, … Continue reading "Gas prices dip slightly after full month of increases" The post Gas prices dip slightly after full month of increases appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TRAFFIC
CBS Minnesota

What Is The Strategic Petroleum Reserve? Is Tapping It A Smart Way To Lower Gas Prices?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The price at the gas pump doesn’t just feel high, it’s considerably more than years past. The nationwide average was $3.41 Monday evening. The last time it was that high was 2014. A unique way to lower it is being debated in Washington. So we wanted to know: What is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve? And is tapping it a smart option to lower gas prices? Gas prices have risen thanks to several factors, inflation being one of them. Demand for gas has also increased while production has yet to ramp up to pre-pandemic levels. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer seems...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Shropshire Star

Record fuel prices continue to rise

The average cost of petrol and diesel has increased by around 32p per litre in the past 12 months. Drivers continue to be hit by rising fuel prices weeks after record highs set in April 2012 were broken. The RAC said the average price of a litre of petrol at...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Motor Fuel#The Motor#Croatian#European Union
gmauthority.com

General Motors Commits To Phasing Out Fossil-Fuel Vehicles By 2040

General Motors has signed on with several other automakers in committing to phasing out fossil-fuel vehicles by 2040. General Motors is joined by Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo, and six other major automakers in committing to cutting out fossil fuel-powered vehicles in the next several decades. The commitments follow the United Nations Climate Change Conference, with several national, state, and local governmental bodies also joining the agreement.
ECONOMY
107.5 Zoo FM

Escalating Oil and Gas Prices Fueling Inflation in Montana

The price of oil has been steadily rising and with that the price of gas has been fluctuating, as well. Patrick DeHaan, analyst with Gas Buddy provides details to KGVO News. “We continue to see oil prices escalating nationally up about a penny a gallon in the last week,” said DeHaan. “Montana is basically now on par with a week ago. There was some upward movement but now prices easing back off the statewide average in Montana down about two tenths of a penny in the last week. Oil prices, at least for now have stabilized oil at about $82 a barrel today.”
MONTANA STATE
subletteexaminer.com

Chaotic forces fuel higher natural gas prices

SUBLETTE COUNTY – Yes, the natural gas that warms us so nicely when temperatures fall literally comes from deep in the ground beneath our feet. And yes, what this county uses in a year is a fraction of PureWest and Jonah Energy’s daily output of 2 to 3 billion cubic feet a day, according to Pinedale Natural Gas owner Steven Shute.
PINEDALE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
1380kcim.com

Crude Oil Prices Drop, But Two Of Three Motor Fuels See Price Increases Over The Past Week

Despite a drop in the price of crude oil by $2.24 per barrel over the past week, the statewide averages of regular unleaded and diesel fuel went up. According to AAA Iowa, as of Wednesday, retail diesel prices rose by $.03 to a statewide average of $3.20 per gallon. This is $.20 lower than the national average of $3.40 but $1.21 higher than this same time last year. Retail diesel prices were up $.04 to an average of $3.48. This is $.16 less than the national average of $3.64 and $1.32 higher than last year. Wholesale ethanol held steady again this week at $2.21 per gallon. Home heating fuel prices were all over the board. Propane remained steady with a statewide average of $2.01 per gallon while home heating oil jumped $.14 to $3.18. Natural gas prices dropped by $.30 to $5.65 per MMBtu.
TRAFFIC
agfax.com

Fuel Report: Slight Price Increases

The U.S. average diesel fuel price increased more than 1 cent to $3.73 per gallon on November 1, $1.36 higher than a year ago. The West Coast price increased nearly 5 cents to $4.32 per gallon, the Rocky Mountain price increased nearly 4 cents to $3.81 per gallon, the East Coast price increased more than 1 cent to $3.72 per gallon, the Midwest price increased nearly 1 cent to $3.64 per gallon, and the Gulf Coast price increased less than 1 cent to $3.49 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
Reading Eagle

Letter: Many misplace blame for rising price of fuel

Recent letters to the editor have blamed rising gas prices on the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline by the Biden administration. Numerous analysts and news organizations have flagged this argument as false. With the first three phases of the Keystone Pipeline System completed, crude oil from the dirty tar...
TRAFFIC
Grist

‘Another nail in the coffin for the fossil fuel era’

It’s Friday, November 5, and a coalition of countries will soon stop funding overseas fossil fuel projects. The U.S. is one of 25 countries and public banks that have promised to drop government financing for fossil fuel projects overseas by the end of 2022. The pledge, unveiled on Thursday during COP26, is projected to redirect $18 billion of public funding toward clean energy each year, limiting the construction of oil and gas infrastructure in developing nations and helping the world inch closer to achieving international climate goals.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Investment Considerations on Recent Fuel Price Increases

South African fuel prices increased again on 3 November and petrol price is now at 33.9% this year with the Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) warning that R20 per litre could still be on the cards for by year end. The main reason for the pressure on local fuel prices has been a sharp increase in the brent crude oil price over the past few months. This in turn was drive by shortages of natural gas in Europe and Asia just as the northern hemisphere entered winter.
TRAFFIC
KTLA

Key reason for supply shortages: Americans keep spending

Take a step back from the picked-over store shelves, the stalled container ships and the empty auto showrooms, and you’ll find a root cause of the shortages of just about everything. Even as the pandemic has dragged on, U.S. households flush with cash from stimulus checks, booming stock markets and enlarged home equity have felt […]
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
239K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy